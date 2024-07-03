Halifax Tides FC Announces Coaching Staff

July 3, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - Halifax Tides FC proudly introduces its coaching staff for the inaugural season in the Northern Super League, featuring seasoned coaches Lewis Page and Kennedi Herrman. Alongside Sporting Director Amit Batra, Page and Herrman will lead the charge in forming a competitive roster aimed at showcasing high-quality soccer and inspiring the local community.

Lewis Page, appointed as Head Coach, brings a wealth of coaching experience and academic achievements to Halifax Tides FC. A graduate of Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Lewis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, Class of 1995. He has continued to advance his coaching credentials with significant achievements, including:

- A License Coach - Canadian Soccer Association

- Level 4 Certified - National Coaching Certification Program

- National Soccer Coaches Association of America - National Diploma

- Chartered Professional Coach - Coaching Association of Canada

Lewis has made notable contributions to Canadian soccer, having achieved multiple championships and national accolades during his tenure with the UPEI men's and women's soccer teams. His coaching journey also includes pivotal roles in youth development and as Assistant Coach for the Senior Women's National Team during their Gold Medal-winning campaign at the 2011 Pan Am Games. Throughout his career, Lewis has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including:

- 2002 Canadian Interuniversity Sport National Soccer Coach of the Year

- 2002, 2009 Sport PEI Coach of the Year

- 2011, 2009, 2002, and 2000 Atlantic University Sport Soccer Conference Coach of the Year

- 1992 Nova Scotia College Athletic Association Soccer Conference Coach of the Year

Kennedi Herrman joins the coaching staff with a rich background in soccer both as a player and coach. Her journey in soccer began with the Erin Mills Eagles in Mississauga, Ontario, followed by a scholarship to Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia. Herrman has amassed extensive coaching credentials, achieving multiple League 1 Ontario titles and leading successful youth teams at North Mississauga Soccer Club and York University's women's varsity team. She currently holds key roles in Canadian youth soccer development, including an operations role with the Canadian Youth National teams at the U17 and U20 levels. Herrman also serves as the Director of Female Development at Final 3rd Soccer, bringing invaluable expertise in player development and tactical acumen to Halifax Tides FC.

"We are thrilled to announce Lewis Page and Kennedi Herrman as part of our coaching staff for Halifax Tides FC," said Amit Batra, Sporting Director of Halifax Tides FC. "Their combined experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to establish Halifax Tides FC as a leading force in Canadian women's soccer."

Page expressed his enthusiasm about the coaching team, stating, "I am honored to lead Halifax Tides FC in our inaugural season. Together with Kennedi and the entire coaching staff, we aim to build a team that not only competes at the highest level but also inspires the next generation of female soccer players."

