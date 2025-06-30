Stephen Hart Named Interim Head Coach

June 30, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax, NS - Halifax Tides FC is focused on elevating performance on the pitch and ensuring the team consistently reflects its potential. Following careful evaluation, a change in team leadership was made as a step toward achieving that goal.

The Club is proud to announce the addition of Stephen Hart as Head Coach on an interim basis, marking a significant enhancement to the Club's technical leadership as it continues to build for long-term success.

Coach Stephen Hart brings a wealth of experience to Halifax Tides FC, having led both Canada's and Trinidad and Tobago's national teams. Most recently, he lent his expertise as a soccer consultant with the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

His appointment to head coach underscores the Club's commitment to competitive excellence, a strong high-performance culture, and the development of talent.

"It's an honour to step into this role," said Hart. "Our team is focused, resilient, and committed to growing together both on and off the field. I'm excited to lead this next chapter and help guide the players through the remainder of the season with passion, purpose, and pride." This transition follows Lewis Page's move from head coach to help establish the Tides Development Academy, where he will focus on nurturing emerging talent and strengthening the Club's long-term player pathway. The Club is grateful to Coach Page for his role in the inaugural season of Halifax Tides FC.

"This is about building for the long-term success of the club," said Valerie Malone, President of Halifax Tides FC. "Strengthening our leadership structure and investing in player development, starting with the Academy--are important steps in that direction. We're also continuing to reinforce the roster and look forward to sharing more on that later this week." Halifax Tides FC extends sincere thanks to its community, supporters, and partners for their unwavering support through this transition. The Club invites all fans to join them at the next home match on Monday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m. ADT, as the team continues to compete with passion and pride.







