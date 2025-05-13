Halifax Tides FC and Canadian Sport Institute Atlantic Partner to Support Player Development

May 13, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Halifax Tides FC is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Canadian Sport Institute (CSI) Atlantic, aimed at providing best-in-class performance support for its players. This collaboration with Halifax Tides FC sets a strong foundation for the club's player development, with a particular focus on preparing athletes for future opportunities at top-tier levels.

Through the partnership, a performance science team will be created, combining CSI Atlantic's existing experts and new hires. The Director of Performance Science and Services for CSI Atlantic and the Sporting Director for Halifax Tides FC will oversee the recruitment and professional development of key personnel. This team will support Halifax Tides FC players with specialized services in strength and conditioning, mental performance, nutrition, and performance data analysis.

"It's been really enjoyable to be welcomed and to have the support, encouragement, and guidance on our vision for athlete care and performance with CSI Atlantic. They have a well-earned reputation for guiding gold medal standards for our national team athletes and to have this partnership from the outset allows us to deliver the standard of excellence that we want to be known for and our athletes deserve," said Amit Batra, Sporting Director of Halifax Tides FC.

Tides FC will benefit from access to CSI Atlantic's state-of-the-art training facility, with a dedicated part-time team available to support players. The program also includes a specialized data analysis component, helping to fine-tune performance metrics for every athlete.

"The Canadian Sport Institute Atlantic is thrilled to partner with the Halifax Tides in support of professional women's soccer in Atlantic Canada," said Ken Bagnell, CEO of Canadian Sport Institute Atlantic. "We share a passion for fostering high-performance athletes and coaches through a fully integrated program that ensures performance and medical components work together to enhance training on the field. The Halifax Tides' commitment to providing a supportive environment for their players aligns perfectly with our organizational values. As part of this partnership, four staff members from CSI Atlantic will be working with the team regularly."

This new partnership is set to enhance the training environment at Halifax Tides FC and create a pipeline of elite talent, marking an exciting step forward for the future of soccer in Canada.







