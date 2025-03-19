Halifax Tides Reveal Kit and Announce IWK Partnership

March 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







Halifax, NS - On Wednesday evening, Halifax Tides FC unveiled the team's first kit at an event featuring local vendors, talent, and the Club's founding partners. The Tides are members of the Northern Super League, Canada's first ever professional women's soccer league.

The reveal of a team's jerseys, or "kit," has become a long-standing tradition for soccer teams worldwide, and the Tides aimed to make this occasion particularly meaningful. "As we approach kickoff, we are truly grateful for the overwhelming support from the Atlantic Canadian community. We couldn't do this without our founding partners Bell Canada, Canadian Tire, and Autoport. All of whom, you'll see on our kit. It was important for us to come together to celebrate and express our appreciation," said Valerie Malone, President of Halifax Tides FC.

The Tides also announced the IWK Foundation as a founding partner Wednesday night. The partnership will extend beyond the pitch, emphasizing a shared dedication to drive awareness and inspire action for women's health locally, nationally and internationally.

"We are thrilled to partner with Halifax Tides FC as they embark on their inaugural season," said Jennifer Gillivan, President and CEO of the IWK Foundation. "Like the Halifax Tides, we are champions for women. It takes a community to raise women up and supporting professional women's sport is a powerful way to create lasting opportunities for future generations of women. Women's health is a critical issue, and we are proud to join forces to create large-scale change."

The highly sought-after 'front of kit' position will feature the IWK Foundation's Women's Health logo, an organization on a mission to change and equalize healthcare and research for women in Atlantic Canada and across the nation.

"Equity for us isn't just on the pitch," said Tides Co-founder & CEO, Courtney Sherlock. "We wanted to do something special for our first season. We're proud to use our platform to raise awareness about the importance of women's health and support women and girls in achieving their full potential."

The event Wednesday evening also featured Nova Scotian talent and products from start to finish. Tides players walked the runway to show off their kit, featuring Nova Scotia designs, and complemented by a line of 'Game Day Ready' Tides merchandise from Atlantic Canadian companies including Stay Golden, Beck & Boyd, and even a Tides candle by Alben Lane Candle Company.

"We are over the moon to be working alongside Halifax Tides! As a woman-owned company, we're so excited to see the women's sports industry come to life in Halifax and to partner with another organization built by the community, for the community," said Becca Williams, co-founder of Alben Lane Candle Co.

The Tides' inaugural match will take place on April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM at The Wanderers Grounds, where they will face the Calgary Wild in a historic event marking the beginning of professional women's soccer in Halifax. Season tickets, flex packs and single match tickets to the home opener are available now at TidesFC.ca. Fans are encouraged to witness this momentous occasion and support the team in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

