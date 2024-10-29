Halifax Tides FC Signs Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Erin McLeod as Its First Player

October 29, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Halifax Tides FC is proud to announce the signing of Canadian Olympian Erin McLeod as the club's first player.

With an illustrious career that includes two Olympic medals (gold and bronze), multiple FIFA Women's World Cup appearances, and numerous accolades, McLeod's signing marks a historic milestone for the club and the Northern Super League as it prepares to debut in the spring of 2025.

Erin is widely recognized as one of Canada's top goalkeepers. Her journey began with standout performances at the youth level, leading to her selection for the national team. She represented Canada at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 and played crucial roles in several World Cup campaigns, showcasing her remarkable skills on the international stage.

Over the years, McLeod has earned a reputation not only for her shot-stopping ability but also for her leadership and dedication to the growth of soccer in Canada.

In addition to her international success, McLeod has had a distinguished club career, playing for teams including Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Chicago Red Stars, Orlando Pride, and most recently, the Icelandic side Stjarnan. Her diverse experiences across various leagues have provided her with a wealth of knowledge and insight into the game, making her a vital asset for the Tides.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Tides and return to a city that holds a special place in my heart," said McLeod. "Halifax has a wonderful soccer community, and I can't wait to contribute my experience to the team and support the growth of women's soccer on the East Coast."

Sporting Director Amit Batra emphasized the significance of McLeod's signing, stating, "Bringing Erin into our team is an important step for Halifax Tides FC. Erin is passionate about Canada finally having our own domestic women's league and knows there is so much talent in our country that goes unnoticed. Her extensive experience at the highest levels of the game will help guide our team and inspire young athletes across the country. We're proud to have her as the Tides' first signing."

Head Coach Lewis Page echoed Batra's sentiments, saying, "Erin's competitive spirit and professionalism will set the standard for our club culture. Her time in Halifax and connection to the community will resonate with our fans, making her a perfect fit as we build our identity in the Northern Super League."

McLeod has previously worked in Halifax, leading various soccer clinics and youth programs.

Her commitment to developing young talent and promoting women's soccer has been a cornerstone of her career. Now, as a member of the Tides, she looks forward to bringing her

family to Halifax to join her sister and further engage with the local community while inspiring the next generation of players.

As the Tides embark on their journey in the Northern Super League, the club is excited to welcome Erin, confident that her contributions will pave the way for a bright future both on and off the pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from October 29, 2024

Halifax Tides FC Signs Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Erin McLeod as Its First Player - Halifax Tides FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.