Halifax Tides FC Welcomes Autoport Limited as Founding Sponsor

Halifax, NS -- Halifax Tides FC is proud to announce Autoport Limited as a founding partner of the club, marking another major milestone as the team prepares for its inaugural season in the Northern Super League. As part of this partnership, Autoport Limited's logo will be prominently displayed on the upper back of the team's first-ever kit, a symbol of shared values in community, excellence, and growth.

The collaboration between Halifax Tides FC and Autoport Limited extends beyond the pitch, with both organizations committed to fostering local talent and elevating the presence of professional women's soccer in Atlantic Canada. Through this partnership, Autoport Limited will play a crucial role in supporting the Tides as they build a competitive team and a strong connection with the community.

"Autoport Limited joining us as a founding partner is a significant milestone for Halifax Tides FC," says Val Malone, President of Halifax Tides FC. "Their commitment to our team and our mission underscores the growing momentum behind not only women's professional soccer but also the advancement of women in leadership roles. With Autoport Limited on board, we are taking another important step toward building a club that our city and community can be proud of."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Halifax Tides as they embark on their inaugural season. Autoport has a proud history in Halifax of over 50 years and we are excited to support the Tides," says Helen Quirke, Vice-President, Supply Chain and Business Development, CN Railway.

"Supporting professional women's sports not only benefits our community but also creates opportunities for generations of women to come. We are excited to cheer them on and wish them great success."

With the team's official kit reveal set for March 19, 2025, at Pier 21, Halifax Tides FC fans will soon have the opportunity to see the historic first kits in person and purchase their first-ever Halifax Tides FC jerseys ahead of the club's debut season. Season ticket memberships and Flex Packs are also currently on sale, allowing fans to secure their place in the stands and be part of history from kickoff.

Fans won't have to wait long to see the Tides in action. Halifax Tides FC will kick off their inaugural season at The Wanderers Grounds on April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM against Calgary Wild. This historic match marks the beginning of a new era in professional women's soccer in Halifax, and fans are encouraged to be there to witness it live.

