Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Founding Ownership Group Ahead of Inaugural Season

March 11, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Tuesday the completion of its ownership group. Led by league founding Project 8 Sports Inc., the group includes Ottawa Senators minority owners Seth Boro and Jen Hamilton, Rapid FC Chief Sport Officer Heidi Bloomfield, local business leaders David Renfroe, Chris Riddoch, and Kyle Braatz (also a member of Ottawa Senators ownership). The club's founding ownership also includes a core group of strategic and community investors, including prominent Ottawa business leaders and key figures from the local soccer community.

"I believe that a strong Canadian domestic women's soccer league is essential not only for the future of the sport in our city, but also across the country," said Seth Boro. "It is incredibly special to be part of something that will inspire young soccer players and bring the best Canadian talent home to compete here, in the nation's capital, where Jen [Hamilton] and I grew up."

"When we first learned about the NSL through the Queen's University network, Seth and I decided to reach out to Diana [Matheson] and Thomas [Gilbert] to better understand their vision for the league and the team," said Jen Hamilton. "The more we discovered, the more the NSL and its plans in Ottawa resonated with us. We wholeheartedly believe in creating an environment that fosters the continued growth and leadership of the Canadian women's game and knew immediately that we wanted to be part of this project."

The Ottawa Rapid ownership group is committed to creating a world-class women's professional soccer club in the nation's capital and fostering the growth of women's soccer locally and nationwide through strategic financial investments that ensure the club's long-term success.

"Since the launch of the NSL, the league has rapidly expanded, welcoming new major investors and sponsors. Ottawa's ownership group reflects this growth and showcases the long-term financial stability and success the league aims to achieve, having already attracted top Canadian and international talent to its roster and organization," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League (NSL). "As we approach kickoff, we are excited to collaborate with Ottawa's ownership group to further elevate professional soccer and women's sports in the Nation's Capital, a key soccer hub in our country."

Ottawa Rapid FC was originally established by Project 8, the group that led the development of the NSL, co-led by NSL Chief Growth Officer Diana Matheson and current Rapid FC Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gilbert. The Club is founded on the principles of community, continuous improvement, collective power, and respect. The new ownership model embodies these values by embracing diverse voices to build an organization that makes a lasting impact on its city and community.

"Each one of these investors has our community and the growth of the sport at heart. They are driven by genuine passion and a desire to support women's sports, creating a pathway to the highest level of the professional game for future generations of soccer players in Ottawa-Gatineau," said Thomas Gilbert. "This commitment not only strengthens our connection with the community but also serves as a testament to the incredible momentum we've gained since our launch. We're very excited to welcome this group of investors, and we look forward to continuing to build this club with their support."

The club's community investor group includes Peter Di Maso, Stephen and Tandy Thomas, Isabelle Perreault, Giovanni Toscano, Jason Dashnay, Jason Flick, Angela Goodfellow, and Ben Hart.

The 2025 Ottawa Rapid season kicks off at home on April 27, with the team set to play 13 regular season matches at the Stadium at TD Place in Lansdowne Park. The full schedule is available here.

