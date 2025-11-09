Ottawa's Playoff Run Ends in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

Published on November 8, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC react with their fans following a goal

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC's inaugural campaign came to a dramatic close on Saturday afternoon at The Stadium at TD Place, falling 5-4 on penalties to Vancouver Rise FC after a 2-1 win through regulation and extra time that left the semifinal series tied on aggregate.

The Rapid came out strong at home, determined to book their spot in the league's inaugural final. D.B. Pridham opened the scoring in the 27th minute amid heavy traffic in the box, getting the final touch to give Ottawa the early lead. The momentum carried into the second half as substitute Melanie Forbes doubled the advantage in the 49th minute, finishing a slick chip pass from Ellen Gibson with a precise strike to the far post that left goalkeeper Morgan McAslan with no chance.

Vancouver pulled one back late in the 84th minute when Holly Ward headed home to level the aggregate score in dramatic fashion. After 30 minutes of extra time, neither side could find a winner, sending the semifinal to a penalty shootout to decide who would advance to the Northern Super League Final.

After a tense shootout, Vancouver edged Ottawa 5-4 on penalties, with Sofia Hagman scoring the decisive spot kick to send the Rise to the NSL Final presented by Toyota.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "This is both the best and the worst part of football. We lost in the toughest way possible, but I'm incredibly proud of our players, the team, and everyone around us. We came in knowing we had to win, and after a slow start, we grew stronger as the match went on. Both teams put on a great semifinal - chances at both ends, intensity through 120 minutes. Melissa [Dagenais] kept us in the game, and we created opportunities right up until the final whistle. It hurts to lose this way, but we can be proud of how we played and what we achieved this season."

D.B. PRIDHAM: The NSL Golden Boot winner scored her second playoff goal and 20th of the season.

MELANIE FORBES: The midfielder recorded her first postseason goal, marking her fourth of the campaign.

DESIREE SCOTT: Ottawa Rapid FC's captain played her final match following her retirement announcement.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 2 | Vancouver Rise FC - 3

Venue: TD Place Stadium

Attendance: 3,068

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Assistants: Gabrielle Lemieux, Camille Raymond

Fourth Official: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Referee Observer: Sebastien Dube

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: DB Pridham (27'), Melanie Forbes (49')

Vancouver Rise FC: Holly Ward (84')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

45'+1'- Yellow: Nicola Golen (Ottawa Rapid FC)

63' -Yellow: Desiree Scott (Ottawa Rapid FC)

76' - Yellow: Min-A Lee (Ottawa Rapid FC)

90'+4' - Yellow: DB Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC)

99' - Yellow: Mariah Lee (Vancouver Rise FC)

112' - Yellow: Latifah Abdu (Vancouver Rise FC)

112' - Yellow: Ellen Gibson (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

FW Nicola Golen (Toronto, ON)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Jazmine Wilkinson (FW), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Stella Downing (MF)

Total Shots: 17

Shots on Goal: 8

Fouls: 17

Offsides: 2

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 10

