Jyllissa Harris Set to Continue with Rapid FC Following Loan Extension

Published on January 26, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC defender Jyllissa Harris

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC of the Northern Super League (NSL) announced today that NSL Defender of the Year Jyllissa Harris will remain with the Club, following the extension of her loan from the Houston Dash through the 2026 season.

"Jyllissa is a top defender and a natural leader," said Kristina Kiss, technical director of Ottawa Rapid FC. "Her determination and focus bring a grounded intensity to the group, and she carries herself as a true professional. With her incredible work ethic and commitment, we're grateful to have her with us for another season."

In 2025, Harris enjoyed a standout campaign with Rapid FC, earning league-wide recognition as NSL Defender of the Year. She led the NSL with 1,734 passes and 2,141 touches, showcasing precision, vision, and a strong understanding of the game. Defensively, she consistently disrupted opposing attacks while playing a key role in Rapid FC's build-up play from the back.

A native of Hazlet, New Jersey, Harris joined Rapid FC after spending parts of the past two seasons with the Houston Dash. She was selected by Houston in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft following an illustrious five-year collegiate career at the University of South Carolina.

While with the Dash, Harris made one regular-season appearance and six Challenge Cup appearances in her first season, followed by 14 appearances across all competitions in her second season.

At South Carolina, Harris built one of the most decorated careers in NCAA history. She finished her collegiate career holding the NCAA Division I record for all-time minutes played (9,395). She also set program records with 105 career starts and 107 games played, ranking third all-time in NCAA history.

Over her five seasons with the Gamecocks, Harris recorded 16 goals and 11 assists, while helping lead the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including quarterfinal runs in 2019 and 2021. Her individual accolades include a United Soccer Coaches All-American Second Team selection, SEC All-Freshman Team honours in 2018, and All-SEC First Team recognition in 2019, 2020-21, and 2022.

