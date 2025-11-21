DB Pridham Earns First National Team Selection

Published on November 21, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release









Ottawa Rapid FC striker DB Pridham

(Ottawa Rapid FC) Ottawa Rapid FC striker DB Pridham(Ottawa Rapid FC)

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC is proud to announce that Striker DB Pridham has been named to Canada Soccer's Women's National Team roster for the upcoming November FIFA international window. Canada will travel to Nagasaki for a two-match series against eighth-ranked Japan, marking the final international fixtures of the 2025 calendar year.

Pridham, eligible for both the United States and Canada, receives her first-ever senior national team call-up and remains uncapped at the international level.

"I'm so happy to see DB called up to the national team," said Katrine Pedersen, Head Coach of Rapid FC. "She is a player of exceptional quality on and off the pitch, with a mindset that simply doesn't quit. She's had an incredible season - coming into camp in form, scoring goals, and playing with real confidence. The experience she gained in the playoffs will serve her well in this window. I wish her and her teammates all the very best against Japan, and I'll be cheering her on from Denmark.

Pridham's selection caps off a remarkable inaugural NSL campaign in which she earned three major league awards - the most of any player in the league - including NSL Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, and the NSL Golden Boot. She finished the regular season and playoffs with 20 goals, including two in the semifinals, along with three assists.

"Being called up to the Canadian National Team is an incredible honour and something I've worked towards throughout my entire career," said DB Pridham. "The opportunity to represent Canada on the world stage is one I value deeply. I'm grateful to the trainers and coaches who've believed in me, and to my family, whose unwavering support means everything. This truly is a dream come true."

Pridham will be joined on the roster by fellow NSL players Holly Ward (Vancouver Rise FC) and Emma Regan (AFC Toronto).

Match details

Canada and Japan will open the series on Saturday, November 29 at Nagasaki Stadium City (Peace Stadium), with kickoff at 1:30 a.m. ET. The second match will follow on Tuesday, December 2, kicking off at 12:00 a.m. ET at Transcosmos Stadium Nagasaki in nearby Isahaya.

Broadcast Information

Both of Canada's matches will air live on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada streaming service, as a linear channel on TELUS Optik TV (Ch. 980), and online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app.

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from November 21, 2025

DB Pridham Earns First National Team Selection - Ottawa Rapid FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.