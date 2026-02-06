Rapid FC Bolster Midfield with South Korean International Jung Minyoung

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced that they have signed South Korean international midfielder Jung Minyoung. The 25-year-old arrives from Seoul City Hall WFC, where she anchored the midfield for three seasons in the WK League, South Korea's top-tier women's football competition.

Jung made her senior national team debut on June 2, 2025, in a friendly against Colombia- and announced herself in style, scoring just 84 seconds into the match. She went on to represent South Korea at the 2025 EAFF E-1 Football Championship, helping the Taeguk Ladies claim the title. Jung has earned four caps with one goal at the international level.

A product of Korea University, where she served as team captain, Jung developed into a versatile central midfielder capable of both defensive and offensive roles. Her three seasons at Seoul City Hall established her reputation for aggressiveness, ball control, and an ability to link play from deep positions.

The move to Ottawa marks Jung's first overseas challenge as a professional. She joins compatriots Lee Min-a and Choo Hyo-joo on the Rapid roster as the club continues to strengthen its midfield ahead of its second Northern Super League (NSL) campaign.

Ottawa Rapid FC Technical Director Kristina Kiss emphasized what Jung brings to the squad: "Minyoung is the kind of box-to-box midfielder we wanted to fortify our lineup. Her understanding of space, timing, and transitions is advanced, and when you pair that with her technical quality, you get a very exciting player."

For Jung, the opportunity to test herself on a new stage was one she had long envisioned. "My dream was always to go abroad," she said. "It wasn't a choice that required a big decision for me. Ottawa clearly presented a role that suited me, and I felt the club viewed me very positively. With players like Lee Min-a and Choo Hyo-joo already here, I thought I would fit in well."

Jung arrives in Ottawa with a clear sense of purpose. "I want to show that Korean and Asian players can compete and excel," she said. "I aim to focus on game control and linking play from the midfield. Leveraging my experience in the WK League, I want to provide stability within the team."

Jung is expected to slot into a defensive midfield role, complementing Lee Min-a's attacking presence as the Rapid look to build on a breakthrough inaugural season that saw the club reach the NSL playoffs.

Yesterday, the team announced its 2026 schedule, kicking off on Saturday, April 25 in Halifax and Saturday May 2 in Ottawa.







