Ottawa Rapid FC Announces Majority Ownership Investment Ahead of Season Two

Published on March 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC today announced a significant majority ownership investment by Arcadia MapleLeaf Soccer, led by Nick Sakellariadis, who will serve as Chair, Ellen Shumway, and Michael Savit. Arcadia will strengthen the club's leadership and capital foundation as it enters season two in the Northern Super League (NSL). The investment will help continue building Ottawa Rapid FC into a lasting community institution and reflects confidence in women's professional soccer in Canada.

Arcadia joins the club's existing ownership group, building on the strong leadership and Ottawa-based operations already in place. Members of the existing ownership group are also increasing their investments alongside Arcadia, underscoring its conviction in the club's long-term vision to elevate talent, strengthen community connection, and build lasting success in women's professional soccer in Canada.

Arcadia brings together a group of friends and investors, who have worked together for decades- experienced professionals spanning finance, business and professional sports. Together, the partners bring deep expertise and a shared conviction in the long-term trajectory of women's professional soccer in Canada.

Sakellariadis is Co-Executive Chairman of the Dayton Dragons, the minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, and previously served as Co-Chair and Principal Owner. The club holds the record for the longest consecutive sellout streak in American professional sports history. The Dragons' success demonstrates how devotion to the fan experience, strong community integration, and disciplined management can build a lasting franchise - an approach that will guide Ottawa Rapid FC's next chapter.

Savit brings more than 40 years of experience in professional sports ownership and operations. Shumway recently retired following a distinguished 35-year career in consulting and financial services.

The ownership group is committed to building Ottawa Rapid FC as a fan-focused, family-friendly community institution - one that also creates dynamic role models, reinforces Ottawa's role in the continued growth of women's soccer in Canada, and strengthens the pathway from youth participation to professional excellence. Moreover, Arcadia is investing in high performance on the pitch and building a team capable of sustained success.

"As we enter season two, it is essential to strengthen the foundation built in our inaugural year," said Thomas Gilbert, CEO of Ottawa Rapid FC and co-founder of the Northern Super League. "Women's professional soccer is entering a period of sustained growth in Canada, and this investment provides the long-term ownership and capital runway to continue investing in the fan experience, talent, and operations as we grow."

"Women's professional soccer in Canada is at an inflection point, and Ottawa is exactly the right market to build something enduring," said Sakellariadis. "The fundamentals are strong, participation is growing, and Ottawa has both a passionate soccer community and a committed business community. Arcadia is building on that foundation with experienced investors who understand what it takes to build a winning franchise."

"I've spent four decades in professional sports, and the teams that build lasting franchises do it the same way every time - disciplined operations, deep community roots, and genuine investment in the fan experience," said Savit. "That's exactly the playbook we're bringing here."

"I've spent my career helping organizations grow through periods of real transformation, and I know what the early stages of something special look like. Ottawa Rapid FC has that foundation," said Shumway. "Our job now is to build on it - in the stands, in the community, and on the pitch."

David Renfroe, founding Chair of the Board of Directors of Ottawa Rapid FC, who will continue in an active role with the Board, emphasized continuity.

"This marks the next chapter for our club," said Renfroe. "With strong local leadership and the addition of highly experienced partners, we are building something Ottawa can take pride in for years to come."

Whitecap Sports Group, a boutique sports investment banking firm, served as advisor to Ottawa Rapid FC in the transaction.







