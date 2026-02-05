Rapid FC Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on February 5, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Rapid FC announced its 2026 Northern Super League (NSL) regular season schedule on Thursday, setting the stage for a highly anticipated second campaign following a breakthrough inaugural season that saw the club reach the NSL Playoffs.

The 2026 schedule features 25 matches from April 25 through October 23, including 12 home matches at The Stadium at TD Place. Ottawa will once again face each opponent five times throughout the season, with several marquee matchups highlighting renewed rivalries, most notably against Vancouver and Montréal.

"With the world's eyes on soccer this summer, we're excited to offer fans in Ottawa the opportunity to experience elite-level soccer live during the FIFA Men's World Cup," said Thomas Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer of Ottawa Rapid FC.

Ottawa opens its season on the road on Saturday, April 25, visiting Halifax, before returning to TD Place for its 2026 home opener on Saturday, May 2, against Calgary.

The Rapid's first meeting with Vancouver, who captured the NSL Championship in 2025 after eliminating Ottawa in a dramatic semifinal penalty shootout, comes early, with Vancouver visiting TD Place on Wednesday, May 6. The season series against the Rise is a focal point of the 2026 calendar. Ottawa will host the defending champions in three key home matches (May 6, August 22, and October 18), with the regular-season finale at TD Place scheduled for Sunday, October 18.

Ottawa's 2026 schedule also includes five matchups against Montréal, the Rapid's closest geographic rival. Two of those matchups will be played at home (May 23 and September 6), while the remaining three matchups will take place on the road, including the season-closing match (June 25, October 2, and October 23).

Ottawa's home schedule emphasizes weekend accessibility, with nine of its matches played on Saturdays and Sundays, designed to create a family-friendly matchday atmosphere. Throughout the season, the Club will host engaging theme matches, in-game activations, and community-focused events designed to elevate the matchday experience for fans of all ages.

"With a strong core of returning players and exciting new additions, plus theme nights like Kids Takeover, K-Pop, country, Heated Rivalry, this season has something for everyone, whether you live and breathe soccer or are just beginning to fall in love with our beautiful game," said Shawna Newbery, Chief Marketing Officer of Ottawa Rapid FC.

Following a stretch of early-season home matches, Ottawa will navigate key road trips through the summer months before returning home for an important late-season run that includes home matches against Montréal (September 6), Calgary (September 20), and Vancouver (October 18).

The schedule release marks a key milestone for Ottawa Rapid FC, following recent roster announcements as the Club continues to finalize its 2026 roster. Building on a playoff run in its inaugural season, the Rapid return with a strong core and new additions, positioning the Club to challenge for top honours in the Northern Super League.

Fans can secure their seats for the 2026 Rapid FC season at The Stadium at TD Place, which includes 12 regular season matches and one additional match, along with exclusive events, special discounts and more. Season tickets are available here.

Highlights of the 2026 Rapid FC schedule:

The 2026 season kicks off on April 25 on the road in Halifax.

Home opener set for Saturday, May 2 vs. Calgary.

Ottawa will play 12 home matches at The Stadium at TD Place, including nine weekend matches.

Vancouver visits Ottawa three times, including the final home match of the season.

Montréal rivalry features two home matches and three road matches.

Final regular-season match takes place on October 23 in Montréal.







Northern Super League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.