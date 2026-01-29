Rapid FC's Core Returns as the Club Sets the Stage for 2026

Published on January 29, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







After a breakthrough inaugural season that saw Ottawa Rapid FC push into the playoffs and earn league-wide recognition, the momentum is carrying forward.

As preparations for the 2026 Northern Super League (NSL) campaign take shape, Rapid FC has retained the majority of its core roster, carrying forward the chemistry and identity built in 2025 and setting its sights on raising the standard even higher.

With key players returning for a second season, the message is clear: this is only the beginning.

Last season, Rapid FC emerged as one of the league's most consistent and dynamic teams, finishing second in the standings and earning a spot in the NSL semifinals. Along the way, individual excellence followed team success. Delaney Baie (DB) Pridham claimed NSL Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and the Golden Boot, while Jyllissa Harris was named NSL Defender of the Year. Defender Olivia Scott also joined Pridham and Harris on the NSL Team of the Season, having played a key role in the Rapid's success in 2025.

That foundation remains firmly intact for 2026.

Returning players include Pridham, Harris (on a loan extension), and Olivia Scott.

In midfield, the team features Emily Amano, Florence Belzile, Melanie Forbes, and Sonia Okobi-Okeoghene. The back line will once again be anchored by Harris, Scott, Kayla Adamek, Susanne Haaland, and Choo Hyo Joo. Up front, Pridham will lead the attack alongside Johanne Fridlund, Nicola Golen, and Jazmine Wilkinson, while goalkeepers Mélissa Dagenais and Mollie Eriksson provide consistency between the posts.

Continuity, however, was not accidental.

"We brought back players who performed well for us last season and will be looking for more consistency from the team this year," said Kristina Kiss, Technical Director of Ottawa Rapid FC. "That core understands our expectations, our standards and the style we want to play."

With the retirement of two experienced midfield anchors (Desiree Scott and Ellen Gibson), the Club also made targeted moves to strengthen the centre of the pitch. One of those additions is Sadie Waite, a promising midfielder from St. Thomas, Ontario, who brings technical strength and strong vision to a group already rich in experience.

"We needed to rebuild that line," Kiss added. "Sadie has a high ceiling, and we also have another new signing we're very excited to announce shortly. Both players bring proven quality and complement the group we've already built."

For Head Coach Katrine Pedersen, the returning roster provides something invaluable heading into a second season: familiarity.

"We continue to build upon the style of play we established last year. The focus now is on controlling games with greater consistency - dominating on the ball, understanding when to accelerate the game, and managing key moments better across 90 minutes. Just as important is continuing to raise our culture and standards every single day. This group knows what high performance looks like, and the expectation is that we show it in our habits, our preparation, and our accountability to each other. That's how we take the next step."

Pedersen's ambitions for 2026 are clear and unapologetic.

"I didn't move here from Denmark to have a good season," she said. "I came to lead with the ambition to raise the cup, and I truly believe this is the year we can do just that."

With a proven core returning, a clear playing identity, and momentum carried forward from 2025, the blueprint for Rapid FC's 2026 season is firmly in place. As the roster continues to take shape, the Club expects to open the year with approximately 20 players and may expand to 22 through the transfer window, within the league maximum of 25 players and eight international players per roster. Ottawa currently has eight total roster spots remaining, with signings continuing through mid-April before rosters are frozen until the transfer window reopens in July.

Fans can secure their seats for the 2026 Rapid FC season at the Stadium at TD Place, which includes 12 regular-season matches and one additional match, while enjoying special discounts, exclusive events, and more. Season tickets are available.







Northern Super League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.