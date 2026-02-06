Tides Sign Norwegian Defender Julie Pedersen

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC has signed Norwegian defender Julie Pedersen for the 2026 season, adding a reliable and experienced presence to the team's defence.

Pedersen comes from Odds BK Woman, where she spent four seasons as a key figure in the backline and helped the club rise in Norway's second division. Across more than 90 appearances, she became known for her positioning, composure under pressure, and ability to read the game; qualities that allowed her to anchor the defence and support the attack when needed. In 2025, she featured in 15 top-division matches and a Norwegian Cup game, consistently showcasing her defensive leadership.

"Julie demonstrates a good sense of positioning and anticipation," says Tides head coach Stephen Hart. "She's a player that simply loves to defend and excels in 1v1 situations." Julie brings top-level experience and a winning mentality to the Tides defensive group. Her combination of intelligence, aggression, and composure under pressure is exactly what the Tides are looking for as they strengthen the team for the 2026 season.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Halifax Tides and such an energetic community during a pivotal stage of the league's growth," said Pedersen. "It's an honor to represent this squad; I'm motivated by the opportunity to grow and compete alongside my future teammates as we work to build something special!" About Halifax Tides FC

Halifax Tides FC is a professional soccer club based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, competing in the Northern Super League. The Tides are dedicated to growing the game of soccer in Atlantic Canada, promoting inclusivity, and inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

2025 - Odds BK Woman (1st division) 15 matches (1 Norwegian Cup match) 1 goal 4th division - 3 matches

2024 - Odds BK Woman (1st division) 25 matches (2 Norwegian Cup matches) 1 goal

2023 - Odds BK Woman (2nd division) 28 matches (2 Norwegian Cup matches) 12 goals Promotion to the 1st division

2022 - Odds BK Woman (2nd division) 25 matches (2 Norwegian Cup matches) 11 goals

Birthdate: 04.01.1999 Nationality: Norway







Northern Super League Stories from February 6, 2026

