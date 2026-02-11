Halifax Tides FC Bolster Midfield with Signing of South Korean International Cho So-Hyun

Published on February 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC have signed South Korean international midfielder Cho So-Hyun for the upcoming 2026 Northern Super League season.

Cho joins Halifax with elite-level experience, leadership, and a proven competitive edge. Widely regarded as one of South Korea's top women's international players, she is among the nation's most-capped internationals with 156 senior appearances, including multiple FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments, where she captained the national team in 2015 and 2019.

A consistent presence at the club level, Cho has competed across England's top tiers, logging significant minutes in both the Women's Super League and the Women's Super League 2. Her time in England included league appearances for West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Birmingham City, where she continued to demonstrate her influence as a composed, intelligent midfielder.

Her club career also includes spells with Suwon FC Women and earlier success in Norway and South Korea. Most notably, Cho is a five-time WK League champion, winning four titles with Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels WFC between 2013 and 2017, in addition to an earlier league title with Suwon FMC - a testament to her ability to perform in demanding environments.

Cho returned to South Korea in 2025 to play in the WK League with Suwon FC Women, and represented her country at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Cho has achieved success at both the club and international level," Tides head coach Stephen Hart said.

"Her creativity and ability to control the tempo in midfield will help us connect our lines and link play into the attack."

Known for her game intelligence, relentless work rate, and calm decision-making under pressure, Cho brings a professional mindset shaped by more than a decade at the highest levels of the women's game.

Her arrival is expected to elevate standards within the squad as the Tides continue to build ahead of their 2026 campaign.

"The Tides felt like the right next step for me," said Cho. "I'm excited for the challenge ahead and ready to work hard and compete for the team."

Cho So-Hyun's signing reflects the club's ambition as it prepares for the upcoming 2026 season.







