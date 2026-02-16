Halifax Tides FC Open Training Camp with Sporting and Roster Update

Published on February 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC opened its 2026 training camp with an updated roster and new additions to the club's sporting and performance staff.

The roster includes a mix of returning players and offseason additions. A total of 22 players are currently in camp as preparations begin for the upcoming season, including midfielder Cho So-Hyun who captained the South Korea women's national football team.

As camp gets underway, the club confirmed additions to its sporting and performance staff.

Sophie Clough has joined the Tides as an assistant coach, bringing experience across professional, academy, and collegiate environments within women's football, including leadership roles in player development and recruitment.

Steve Coleman has joined the club as performance analyst, adding more international experience across the club and national team environments. Whitney Gallant has been added as athletic therapist, supporting player care and return-to-play processes. Leo Thornley has joined the club as a part-time performance lead, contributing to physical preparation and performance planning.

"As we enter preseason camp with a strong core of returning players and key new additions, the focus is on building a high-performance environment that supports sustained success," said Halifax Tides FC vice-president of football Ruth Fahy. "Bringing in experienced professionals also strengthens our technical and performance infrastructure. We are focused on building depth not only on the pitch, but across the entire football operation." Current Roster (22 Players)

The roster includes a mix of returning players and offseason additions. Goalkeepers: Anika Tóth, Rylee Foster, Samantha St. Croix Defenders: Addy Weichers, Annika Leslie, Eva Fremaux, Julianne "Jubes" Vallerand, Julie Pedersen, Naya Cardoza, Sheyenne Allen Midfielders: Karima Lemire, Megumi Nakamura, Julia Benati, Cho So-Hyun, Synne Moe, Kat Jordan, Sarah Taylor Forwards: Saorla Miller, Syd Kennedy, Tiffany Cameron, Jordyn Rhodes, Stella Downing Training camp marks the formal start of on-field preparation, where players begin collective work on fitness, tactical understanding, and team cohesion ahead of the competitive season.

Further updates will be provided as preseason preparations continue.







Northern Super League Stories from February 16, 2026

Halifax Tides FC Open Training Camp with Sporting and Roster Update - Halifax Tides FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.