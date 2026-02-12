Tides Sign Canadian-Jamaican Defender Naya Cardoza

Published on February 12, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC have signed defender Naya Cardoza, a Canadian-born member of Jamaica's women's national team, ahead of the upcoming Northern Super League season.

Cardoza, 21, joins the Tides following a standout collegiate career at Brown University, bringing athleticism and positional flexibility to Halifax.

"Naya had a strong career at the NCAA level and more recently at the international level with Jamaica," said Tides head coach Stephen Hart. "Her versatility has seen her play at centre back, right back and striker."

Born in Ajax, Ont., Cardoza made 65 appearances for Brown University from 2022 to 2025, captaining the program in her final two seasons. She recorded 13 goals and six assists, while helping lead the team to two Ivy League championships. As a senior, she earned unanimous First Team All-Ivy League honours.

"Naya brings a strong work ethic and leadership ability to the Tides. She's constantly looking for the next challenge and earns every opportunity she gets," said Tides sporting director Amit Batra. "We love that she's comfortable on both feet and can stop an opponent's attack with tenacious defending, but can also finish the attack as evidenced by her goal-scoring track record."

At the international level, Cardoza has made senior appearances for Jamaica, including matches against Brazil, England and Mexico. She scored her first senior international goal in February 2025, heading in the opening goal of Jamaica's 3-2 friendly win over Peru. She is expected to be involved in Jamaica's World Cup qualifying campaign in 2026 as the Reggae Girlz pursue a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Halifax Tides and be part of building something special in this city," said Naya. "Halifax has a strong sense of community and pride, and I'm excited to contribute both on the field and beyond it, especially by inspiring young girls to pursue their goals in sport. I can't wait to get to work with my teammates and represent this club and community."

With Cardoza's signing, Halifax's roster now stands at 21 players for the 2026 season.







Northern Super League Stories from February 12, 2026

Tides Sign Canadian-Jamaican Defender Naya Cardoza - Halifax Tides FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.