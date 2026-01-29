Tides Sign Rising Goalkeeper Samantha St. Croix

HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC has signed goalkeeper Samantha St. Croix, giving them their third goalkeeper for the 2026 season. St. Croix joins the club after a standout year in university and semi-professional play, bringing proven shot-stopping and precise distribution skills between the posts.

In 2025, St. Croix had a standout season as the starting goalkeeper for the Western Mustangs, leading the Ontario University Athletics West Division in goals-against average (0.26), save percentage (.919), and total goals allowed (3). She recorded eight shutouts and was named a First Team OUA All-Star, following a 2024 season in which she earned Second Team honours.

Tides goalkeeper coach Mark Haynes added: "Samantha St. Croix brings strong shot-stopping, distribution, and a commanding presence in the air. Her drive to grow and develop makes her a perfect fit for our goalkeeping group. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Halifax Tides and see her continue her progression at the professional level." During the summer of 2025, St. Croix played in League1 Ontario's Women's Premier Division with FC London, where she was named Goalkeeper of the Year after a season highlighted by key saves in high-pressure matches, including penalty shootouts.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Tides and to be in an environment that challenges me to keep getting better," says St. Croix. "I'm looking forward to contributing and growing with the group this season." Her collegiate and semi-professional achievements reflect her rise as one of Canada's top young goalkeepers and reinforce her potential to make an immediate impact with the Tides.







