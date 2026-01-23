Tides Sign Forward Jordyn Rhodes

HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC have signed forward Jordyn Rhodes ahead of the 2026 season, the club announced Thursday.

Rhodes, from South Lebanon, Ohio, most recently played in Iceland's Besta Deild, where she recorded 12 goals and two assists for Tindastóll in 2024 before adding 11 goals and two assists with Valur in 2025.

Before turning professional, Rhodes was a standout at the University of Kentucky. She was a five-year starter, two-time team captain and finished her collegiate career as the program's all-time leading scorer with 45 goals.

"Jordyn came out of college as a proven goal scorer, a trait she continued to demonstrate in Iceland," said head coach Stephen Hart. "With the right service, we are hoping Jordyn settles quickly and contributes to our goal scoring." Sporting director Amit Batra said the club has been monitoring Rhodes' development for some time.

"We've tracked Jordyn for a while -- she finds multiple ways to score with both feet and from the air," Batra said. "Fans will love her work ethic and physical presence. Jordyn will fit into the culture of the team and community of fans and support Halifax is known for." Rhodes said she is eager to begin the next phase of her career in Halifax.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to join Halifax Tides FC," she said. "What is being built here is going to be something special and I am excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to get started with this team and staff." A versatile forward, Rhodes is expected to provide a consistent scoring presence for the Tides as the club prepares for the 2026 campaign.







