Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker Brings THE PITCH to Halifax - Tickets on Sale Now

TORONTO - Halifax soccer fans and film lovers are invited to be part of herstory when a new documentary, THE PITCH, takes the big screen on Canada's Atlantic edge. The film will screen at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 on Wednesday, Nov 5, as part of a National Screening Tour presented by Canadian Tire Corporation, with Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michèle Hozer in attendance.

THE PITCH takes audiences inside the fight to launch the Northern Super League, Canada's first women's professional soccer league, which includes the Halifax Tides FC. The documentary follows Olympic medallist Diana Matheson as she hangs up her cleats and dives into her toughest challenge yet: shaking up a system that has sidelined women for decades and building a league from the ground up. With icons like Christine Sinclair by her side, THE PITCH is a front-row seat to history in the making.

Tickets for Halifax's Impact Screening are now on sale.

The screening includes a post-film discussion with filmmaker Michèle Hozer, moderated by Shireen Ahmed, Journalist, Senior Contributor, CBC.

Halifax is part of a six-city Impact Screening national tour taking place throughout the fall, including Calgary (Sept. 24), Vancouver (Oct. 22), Montreal (Oct. 28), Ottawa (Oct. 30) and Toronto (Nov. 12). In addition, the doc will be screening at Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) on Oct. 24 and 25, QDoc in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 25, and the Calgary Justice Film Festival on Nov. 7.

THE PITCH National Screening Tour is presented by Canadian Tire Corporation. Additional partners include Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Community Partner); Canadian Women & Sport (Impact Partner); Toyota Canada (Mobility Partner); and Coca-Cola (Celebration Partner).

Executive Producer of THE PITCH is Nathalie Cook. Producers are Bryn Hughes and Michèle Hozer, who also serves as Director. THE PITCH is presented by TVO and produced in association with The Canada Media Fund, Ontario Creates, Rogers Documentary Fund and the Government of Canada.

Follow news about THE PITCH online at thepitchdoc.ca and on Instagram @thepitchdoc_nsl.







