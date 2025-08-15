Halifax Tides Assistant Coach to Make History in Calgary

Published on August 15, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC assistant coach Katie Barrott will make history this weekend, becoming the first New Zealand-born woman to lead a professional soccer club.

Barrott will step in as head coach for one match - Saturday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. AT against Calgary Wild FC, while head coach Stephen Hart is away. The match will be streamed live on CBC Gem and NSL.ca.

Event details:

What: Halifax Tides FC vs. Calgary Wild FC - Katie Barrott's debut as head coach

When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 - 5:00 p.m. AT

Where: Calgary, AB (watch on CBC Gem or NSL.ca)







