Tides Sign Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

Published on January 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, N.S. - Rylee Foster, a Canadian international goalkeeper, is returning home to play professionally with Halifax Tides FC in 2026.

Foster, from Kitchener, Ontario, has been part of Canada's youth national teams since the age of 14, including three years with the U-20s and serving as a team captain in her final year. She was part of Canada's U-20 World Cup squad and earned numerous awards, including a nomination for CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year, the Golden Glove, and a spot in the Best XI.

After a standout collegiate career at West Virginia University, Foster signed her first professional contract with Liverpool FC in 2020 and earned her first senior national team call-up leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. In 2021, she faced a serious car accident, but returned to professional soccer in 2023 with Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, playing every match and earning multiple accolades. Her determination and performance have shown she is a reliable and high-caliber player.

"From a young age, Rylee has performed in high-pressure environments, and you can see that strength in everything she does," said Tides sporting director Amit Batra. "Her ability to not only stop the opposition but also effectively launch attacks is impressive. There's no doubt her journey has been remarkable - being able to still compete at the highest level after everything she's overcome is a testament to her resilience, character and work ethic."

"Rylee brings a strong presence, top-level experience and a great mentality to our goalkeeping group," said goalkeeper coach Mark Haynes. "She combines sharp shot-stopping with excellent distribution, command of the box and a modern approach to the position. We're excited to welcome her to the Halifax Tides and see her make an impact." Foster continued her career in the Women's Super League with Everton FC and Durham FC, before joining Dallas Trinity in the USL in 2025, where she played 12 matches, totalling 1,080 minutes and recording four clean sheets.

"I am really excited to be joining the Tides," Foster said. "To be able to play professionally in Canada is something I never imagined possible, but to now have the opportunity is an honour. I'm looking forward to bringing my goalkeeping back home and playing in front of Tides fans!" In addition to her on-field accomplishments, Foster is an advocate for the hearing-impaired community. As a hearing-impaired athlete, she has worked to connect with and support others facing similar challenges, raising awareness and promoting inclusion in sport.







