Five Vancouver Rise FC Academy Players Called up to Represent Canada for Spain Camp

Published on January 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Five Vancouver Rise FC Academy players have been called up for Canada Women's Under-17 team for the upcoming international training camp in Spain. Brooklyn Boldt, Myla Ewasiuk, Adri Giese, Lacey Kindel and Samantha Powell have all been selected to participate.

Canada will travel to Salou, Spain from February 3rd to February 14th and have three competitive matches against two opponents, Andorra and Finland. The team will face Andorra on February 7th at 10am ET / 7am PT, Finland on February 10th at 10am ET / 7am PT, and lastly Finland once more on February 13th at 5am ET / 2am PT. This year Spain camp will serve as an important step in preparation for the Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers in March, where Canada can book their place in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026™.

Brooklyn Boldt, 16, will be answering her first call-up in the youth national team program. Boldt played four matches for Rise FC Academy in League1 BC last season, scoring two goals. The forward also played against Alianza in Rise FC's 8-0 win in the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Adri Giese, 16, was most recently involved with Canada's U-17's when she was called up for the U-17 4 Nations Cup last summer. She was also part of Team Canada when they won the 2024 Youth Nations Cup, as one of the only 2009 players to participate. The Burnaby native played 15 games for Rise FC Academy in League1 BC last season, scoring one goal and registering five assists. She also participated in three out of four matches of the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup for Rise FC.

Myla Ewasiuk, 15, received her first call-up for Canada's U-17's. She previously played for Canada's U-15's, making four appearances in the 2024 CONCACAF Girls' U-15 Championship. Ewasiuk played every minute of Rise FC's 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign and scored twice in their 8-0 victory against Alianza.

Lacey Kindel, 16, was part of Canada's U-17 squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup last summer in Morocco. Kindel played in all five matches, scoring in Canada's group stage match against Samoa. The attacking midfielder has played 13 games for Rise FC Academy in League1 BC, scoring four goals and registering seven assists. She also participated in three out of four 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup for Rise FC.

Samantha Powell, 16, is receiving her second call up to the U-17's, after being called up to 2025 Under-17 4 Nations Tournament last summer. Powell is also a bronze medalist with Canada's U-15s, as they came third in last year's Concacaf Girls' U-15 Championship after defeating Costa Rica 2-1. The goalkeeper played 11 games for Rise FC Academy in League1 BC this season, keeping four clean sheets. She also played in Rise FC's group stage match against Monterrey in last year's Concacaf W Champions Cup.

