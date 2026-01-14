Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian Attacker Audrey Francois

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced today the signing of Canadian attacker Audrey Francois.

"Audrey [Francois] is a really exciting young player who will bring a dynamic threat to our attack," said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "She can play in many attacking roles, and I am excited to see her take this next step in her career."

Francois, 22, joins Rise FC straight from Harvard University, where she spent four seasons playing for their collegiate Women's soccer team. She made 65 appearances and started 31 games for the Crimson, scoring eight goals and registering eight assists. She won multiple 'Rookie of the Week' awards in her freshman year and helped Harvard lift the inaugural Ivy League Tournament Championship in her sophomore season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Vancouver Rise," said Francois on her signing. "This is a winning environment, and I'm ready to work, grow and contribute."

The Laval, Québec native has featured for various youth teams within Canada Soccer. Francois was a part of Canada's U15 team at the 2018 CONCACAF Championship, Canada's U17 team in a China camp in 2017 and Canada's U20 team in a Germany camp in 2024.

"Audrey is a forward minded player with good instincts, that wants to impact the game and works with high intensity, with and without the ball," said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "We are looking very much forward to welcoming Audrey to our team."

In her youth, Francois played for her hometown club of AS Laval and was one of the youngest players to enter the National High-Performance Center in Québec.

Audrey Francois

Pronunciation: AW-dree Frahn-SWAH

Position: Defender

Height: 5-05

Date of Birth: January 1st, 2004 in Laval, Québec, Canada

Hometown: Laval, Québec, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Harvard University (USA)







