Vancouver Rise FC Sign Colombian International Camila Reyes

Published on January 28, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced Wednesday the signing of Colombian international Camila Reyes.

"Camila [Reyes] is a hardworking and tenacious midfielder who is excellent at controlling the tempo and finding creative ways to get on the ball," said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "She will bring an international level of technical ability to the team, and I am thrilled to have her a part of Vancouver Rise FC."

Reyes, 23, joins from Liga Femenina BetPlay DIMAYOR, Colombia's top-flight league. The midfielder began her professional journey with Deportivo Cali in 2021, where she made 12 appearances and scored 2 goals as Deportivo Cali claimed an unbeaten league championship. Reyes then moved to fellow Colombian side Santa Fe in 2022, where she made 63 appearances and scored an impressive 21 goals across four seasons.

"From the first moment, I felt that Vancouver was the right place to be," said Reyes on her announcement. "I am proud to join this club, and I am excited to face this new challenge with plenty of motivation and with the promise of giving my best for the team."

In 2023, Reyes was an integral part of the Santa Fe squad that won the league championship. She scored four playoff goals, including one in the final. She also made five appearances and scored two goals in Santa Fe's 2024 Copa Libertadores Feminina campaign.

The Bogotá, Colombia native has made eight appearances for Colombia's senior national team since 2021. The midfielder was part of Colombia's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics squads. She also appeared in all of Colombia's matches in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

"Maria is an aggressive midfield player that is forward minded as her first priority, but also invests in her defensive duels with an aggressive mindset," praised Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "She has a high technical level and she is also a goal threat with her powerful shot from the distance, so we are excited to add such an impactful player to our roster."

In her youth, Reyes made 19 appearances for Colombia's youth national teams, playing a part in the nation's campaigns in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in 2018 and in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in 2022. She also won a gold medal with Colombia's U20's at the 2022 Bolivarian Games.

Camila Reyes

Full name: María Camila Reyes Calderón

Pronunciation: Cah-MEE-lah REH-jez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-04

Date of Birth: May 11th, 2002, in Bogotá, Colombia

Hometown: Bogotá, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Status: International

Previous Clubs: Santa Fe (COL), Deportivo Cali (COL)







