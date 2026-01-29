Vancouver Rise FC Sign Colombian Forward Maithé Lopéz on Loan from Angel City FC

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced Thursday the signing of Colombian forward Maithé Lopéz on a season-long loan.

"Maithé [Lopéz] is one of the most exciting young attacking players in the world," praised Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "She is explosive, strong, and will be a constant threat in our attack, and we can't wait for her impact in the NSL."

Lopéz, 19, joins on loan from NWSL club Angel City FC. The Colombian forward joined Angel City FC last February and was then loaned to USL Super League side Lexington SC, where she made seven appearances and scored one goal in a road draw against Brooklyn FC. Lopéz began her career in Colombia's Liga Femenina BetPlay DIMAYOR for Real Santander. She made her professional debut on June 8th, 2024, scoring her first professional goal in the 37th minute.

"I'm very excited to start this new chapter here in Vancouver," exclaimed Lopéz on her signing. "I am ready to give everything for the team, and I can't wait to meet my new teammates."

The Bucaramanga, Colombia native has featured heavily for Colombia's youth national teams, making 26 appearances and scoring six times and registering five assists across her time for the U20's and U17's. The forward featured for Colombia in both the 2024 South American Under-20 Women's Football Championship and the 2024 South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship, as well as the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. She was most recently called up as a training player for the senior team in February during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

"Maithe is a very promising young attacking player," said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "Dynamic and fast in her movements on and off the ball with good technical skills that makes her very versatile, Maithe is as impactful with her back to the goal as she is facing forward, which is setting her and her teammates up for success."

Maithé Lopéz

Full name: Maithé Lopéz Miranda

Pronunciation: MY-teh LOH-pez

Position: Forward

Height: 5-06

Date of Birth: January 24th, 2007 in Bucaramanga, Colombia

Hometown: Bucaramanga, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Status: International

Previous Clubs: Angel City FC (US), Lexington SC (US, loan), Real Santander (COL)







