REPORT: Vancouver Rise FC Become the 2025 NSL Playoff Champions After Defeating AFC Toronto 2-1

Published on November 15, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

TORONTO, ON - It was a magical night for Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday evening, as they defeated AFC Toronto 2-1 in BMO Field to become the 2025 NSL Playoff Champions.

It was an intense start to the match, as Morgan McAslan had to make an early save to deny Esther Okoronkwo in the 9th minute. Kaylee Hunter had a chance to score off the ensuing corner, but her shot was pulled wide. McAslan then made another big save in the 16th minute, parrying a long shot wide from Emma Ragen. Hunter did open the scoring in the 20th minute, getting on the end of a long pass over top, driving into the box and shooting it in.

Latifah Abdu came close to getting that equalizer three minutes later, getting on the end of a loose pass and driving into Toronto's box, but her vicious shot went just wide of the near post. Samantha Chang had a chance in the 27th minute with a free-kick, but her curled shot went over the crossbar. Play was stopped in the 37th minute due to a lightning warning, with play resuming 30 minutes later.

Lisa Pechersky almost managed to slip in behind in the 41st minute, but before she could squeeze a shot, Toronto 'keeper Sierra Cota-Yarde managed to claim the ball. Jasmyne Spencer then made a goal-saving clearance on the line two minutes later. Rise FC then held strong for the closing minutes, gaining important momentum ahead of the second half.

The second half saw Rise FC make more good defensive plays, including a huge tackle from Jessika Cowart to stop a one-on-one from Okoronkwo. Pechersky then had a great shot from the right hand side that was parried wide by Cota-Yarde for a corner. Nikki Stanton levelled the score in the 54th minute, after her corner kick was spilled by Cota-Yarde into her own net.

Holly Ward then made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, after a superb run. Samantha Chang played Ward down the left side, allowing the forward to sprint down the wing and poke a ball past Cota-Yarde to give her side the lead.

Rise FC then held onto that lead even when Toronto threw everything forward, grinding out the win to become the league's inaugural NSL Playoff Champions.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Scoring Summary

20' - TOR - Kaylee Hunter (Sarah Stratigakis)

54' - VAN - Nikki Stanton

68' - VAN - Holly Ward (Samantha Chang)

Statistics

Possession: TOR 50% - VAN 50%

Shots: TOR 16 - VAN 8

Shots on Goal: TOR 8 - VAN 3

Offsides: TOR 5 - VAN 1

Corners: TOR 12 - VAN 4

Yellow Cards: TOR 5 - VAN 3

Red Cards: TOR 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

27' - TOR - Sarah Stratigakis

52' - TOR - Esther Okoronkwo

72' - VAN - Samantha Chang

74' - TOR - Sarah Rollins

74' - TOR - Colby Barnett

81' - VAN - Latifah Abud

81' - TOR - Victoria Pickett

90'+3 - VAN - Jasmyne Spencer

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 23.Rebecca Lake, 18.Yuka Okamoto (9.Mariah Lee 60'); 5.Quinn (7.Nicole Stanton 37'), 8.Samantha Chang©, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 11.Jessica DeFilippo, 99.Latifah Abdu, 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes

1.Kirstin Tynan, 6.Sofia Hagman, 12.Jaylyn Wright, 14.Anna Bout, 24.Josie Longhurst, 25.Nedya Sawan, 28.Jaime Perrault

AFC Toronto

21.Sierra Cota-Yarde; 94.Victoria Pickett, 14.Sarah Rollins, 19.Ashley Cathro; 12.Zoe Burns (77.Lauren Rowe 77'), 4.Nikayla Small, 8.Emma Ragen, 16.Sarah Stratigakis (22.Chloe Uddenberg 65'), 31.Colby Barnett; 23.Esther Okoronkwo, 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used

70.Danielle Krzyzaniak, 2.April Lantaigne, 6.Kaela Hansen, 9.Jade Kovacevic, 13.Aoi Kizaki, 15.Kaila Novak, 17.Nyote Katembo







