Vancouver Rise FC Wins First-Ever NSL Final

Toronto, ON - The historic match marked a milestone moment for women's professional soccer in Canada - the culmination of a groundbreaking inaugural NSL season defined by world-class competitive play, top Canadian talent, and rising national fan engagement.

In front of an energetic crowd of 12,429 at BMO Field in Toronto, the much-anticipated NSL Final presented by Toyota delivered everything expected of a national championship: pace, physicality, high emotion, and - fittingly - weather drama. With a lightning delay interrupting play, the match demanded resilience and composure from both sides.

AFC Toronto Controls Early, Vancouver Responds Late

AFC Toronto controlled much of the opening half, taking the lead in the 19th minute when 17-year-old Kaylee Hunter finished a rapid counterattack initiated by Victoria Pickett and Sarah Stratigakis. Toronto continued to generate dangerous chances, with Vancouver goalkeeper - and eventual Player of the Match - Morgan McAslan making several key stops.

The match was halted in the 38th minute when a second lightning warning forced players off the pitch and fans into BMO Field's concourses as heavy rain swept through the stadium.

Vancouver steadily shifted momentum after the break. In the 54th minute, midfielder Nikki Stanton bent a curling corner toward the near post, where it redirected into the net to bring the Rise level at 1-1.

Just fourteen minutes later, Vancouver completed the comeback. Holly Ward broke free and fired past goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde in the 68th minute, silencing the Toronto crowd and putting Rise ahead for good.

The match was broadcast to Canadians on TSN, CBC, ICI TOU / TOU.TV and RDS. Government of Canada Announces Intent to Invest Up to $5.45 Million in Support of NSL Growth

The NSL Final presented by Toyota also served as the backdrop for a significant Government of Canada announcement. Prior to kickoff, the Government of Canada announced its intent to invest up to $5.45 million toward the growth of the Northern Super League.

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, was joined by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions; the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport).

The Ministers confirmed that federal economic development agencies have entered discussions with the League to assess its needs and explore how to support the long-term growth of women's professional soccer in Canada. This prospective investment could help deliver transformative facility upgrades for NSL venues across the country. Additional opportunities to support regional economic development and community infrastructure tied to NSL expansion will also be explored.







