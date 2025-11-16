Vancouver Rise FC Win the 2025 NSL Final, Become 2025 NSL Playoff Champions

Published on November 15, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC have won the 2025 NSL Final presented by Toyota, defeating AFC Toronto 2-1 on Saturday, crowning them the inaugural NSL Playoff Champions!

"We opened the very first game in NSL history, and tonight we close the season as its first champions," said Vancouver Rise FC President Sinead King. "It's a full-circle moment that reflects the belief, hard work, and heart of everyone at Vancouver Rise FC. I'm so proud of this team and equally proud of what the Northern Super League has built in year one

The Final saw AFC Toronto take the lead in the first half through Kaylee Hunter. A weather delay then paused the match for 30 minutes before it could continue. Rise FC then turned the game on its head in the second half, scoring three goals through Nikki Stanton and Holly Ward, as Rise FC won the match 2-1. Following the match, Morgan McAslan was recognized as the 2025 NSL Final MVP, given to the player who has the most outstanding performance for their team during the Final. With traveling fans singing their praises, Rise FC then lifted the Diana B. Matheson Cup to become the league's first NSL Playoff Champions.

"Lifting the first NSL Cup is a special milestone for our club" said Interim Sporting Director, Robyn Gayle. "Every 90 minutes on the pitch is a product of the hours, days, weeks, and months of commitment invested away from it. I want to thank our players, our staff, everyone behind the scenes, our fans, the Crows, and all who have supported us in our journey to this moment."

This historic achievement comes after a long and arduous season that saw Rise FC travel all over the country, go on an unprecedented eight-match undefeated streak, pull off two 6-0 wins and showcase their talent in front of thousands of people. Rise FC finished the regular season in third place on 29 points, with the best home record in the league. The team then went on to defeat Ottawa Rapid FC in the NSL Playoffs semi-final after an exhilarating tie, capped off by a nail-biting penalty shootout, before reaching this NSL Final.

Rise FC fans, friends and media can join the team in celebrating this monumental accomplishment on Wednesday, November 19th at Hollywood Theatre from 6pm to 9pm. The night will see team introductions, heartfelt player speeches, and will culminate with players and staff presenting the Diana B. Matheson Cup to their loyal fans.







