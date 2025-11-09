Vancouver Rise FC Defeat Ottawa Rapid FC 5-4 on Penalties to Become the League's First NSL Finalists

Published on November 8, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







OTTAWA, ON - It was a dramatic evening at TD Place on Saturday, as Vancouver Rise FC defeated Ottawa Rapid FC 5-4 on penalties after drawing 3-3 on aggregate, advancing to the NSL Final presented by Toyota.

It was a strong start from Rise FC, with Holly Ward going close to open score inside 10 minutes. The winger ran down the left side and drove into the box, firing a left foot shot that Rapid FC 'keeper Melissa Dagenais just got to. Samantha Chang hit the post off a great corner-kick routine, with Jessica De Filippo's follow-up being well held by Dagenais. Ward had another chance just three minutes later, cutting inside the box and firing a low shot towards the near post that just pulled wide.

Jasmyne Spencer made a huge block at the back in the 27th minute, sliding across to deny Johanne Fridlund. Rapid FC did end up opening the scoring for the resulting corner, as D.B. Pridham headed her team in front. De Filippo had a chance to equalize in the 33rd minute, with a half-volley on the edge of the box, but her shot went high of the crossbar. Spencer had a similar chance six minutes later, but also couldn't keep the shot down to threaten the goal. In the closing stages of the half, Ward had a great run into the box but was tackled before she could pull the trigger.

Despite a great response to going down, Rise FC had to wait until the second half to try to equalize and get themselves back in front on aggregate.

Latifah Abdu had an early chance for that equalizer after a flick-on by De Filippo sent her in behind, but the forward's shot was fired right into the hands of Dagenais. Melanie Forbes scored Rapid FC's second in the 51st minute, putting them in front on aggregate. Dagenais made a massive save after a De Filippo shot inside the box took a deflection, pushing it wide for a corner. Abdu thought she had scored a great goal off a free-kick but it was called back for offside.

Abdu had another try at goal in the 70th minute after Ward cut it back inside the box, but her first time effort was directed right at the hands of Dagenais. Rise FC finally got a goal back in the 85th minute through Holly Ward. Mariah Lee chipped in a cross towards the back post from the right and found Ward, who leaped and headed it in to tie it up on aggregate. Ward tried to put Rise FC in front in the 88th minute on another darting run, but her shot was collected again by Dagenais.

The 90 minutes then ended and forced the game into extra time. Ward nearly scored a stunning goal in the opening moments after running down the left, blasting a curling shot that just went wide of the far post. Abdu then played a great one-two with De Filippo to get in behind, but her shot kept rising over the crossbar. Pridham almost got Ottawa in the lead with a shot from distance, smashing it against the crossbar and out. Ward had a half-volley on the edge of the box in the 104th, but her shot was collected by Dagenais.

Second half of extra time saw De Filippo get denied by a massive kick save from Dagenais, before Pridham missed from close range. In the end, the match had to be decided by penalties, and despite Rise FC missing the opening penalty, Morgan McAslan made two massive saves to set up Sofia Hagman to score the winning penalty and send Rise FC to the NSL Finals presented by Toyota in Toronto.

Rise FC are back for the NSL Finals presented by Toronto next Saturday, November 15th. Kick-off is at 2pm ET.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Scoring Summary

28' - OTT - D.B. Pridham

51' - OTT - Melanie Forbes (Ellen Gibson)

85' - VAN - Holly Ward (Mariah Lee)

Statistics

Possession: OTT 42% - VAN 58%

Shots: OTT 17 - VAN 30

Shots on Goal: OTT 8 - VAN 11

Offsides: OTT 2 - VAN 3

Corners: OTT 4 - VAN 13

Yellow Cards: OTT 5 - VAN 3

Red Cards: OTT 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

45'+2 - OTT - Nicola Golen

64' - OTT - Desiree Scott

90'+4 - OTT - D.B. Pridham

100' - VAN - Mariah Lee

112' - VAN - Latifah Abdu

112' - VAN - Samantha Chang

113' - OTT - Ellen Gibson

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart (34.Bridget Mutipula 73'), 23.Rebecca Lake, 18.Yuka Okamoto (9.Mariah Lee 73'); 5.Quinn (7.Nicole Stanton 83'), 8.Samantha Chang© (6.Sofia Hagman '117), 10.Lisa Pechersky; 11.Jessica De Filippo (25.Nedya Sawan 117'), 99.Latifah Abdu, 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes

1.Kirstin Tynan, 12.Jaylyn Wright, 14.Anna Bout, 24.Josie Longhurst, 28.Jaime Perrault

Ottawa Rapid FC

30.Melissa Dagenais; 3.Kayla Adamek, 18.Olivia Scott, 33.Jyllissa Harris, 19.Choo Hyo-Joo (6.Julia Benati 119'); 11.Desiree Scott (5.Emily Amano 78'), 8.Ellen Gibson; 14.Lee Min-A (2.Susanna Haaland 78'), 15.Nicola Golen (98.Stella Downing 57' (10.Florence Belzile 110')), 7.Johanne Fridlund (21.Melanie Forbes HT); 22.Delanie-Baie Pridham

Substitutes not used

12.Kelly Chiavaro, 9.Jazmine Wilkinson, 13.Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene







