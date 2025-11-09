Vancouver Edges Ottawa in Penalty Shootout Thriller, Advances to NSL Final Presented by Toyota

Ottawa, ON - Following a 2-1 victory in the opening leg of the Northern Super League semifinal, Vancouver Rise FC secured their place in the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota after edging Ottawa Rapid FC 5-4 on penalties in the return leg at TD Place Stadium. Ottawa forced extra time with a 2-1 result through regulation, leaving the series level on aggregate before Vancouver ultimately prevailed in the shootout.

Ottawa came out strong at home, determined to overturn their first-leg deficit. Golden Boot winner D.B. Pridham opened the scoring in the 27th minute, getting the final touch amid a crowded penalty area to put the hosts ahead. Substitute Melanie Forbes extended the lead in the 49th minute, finishing a clever chip pass from Ellen Gibson with a well-placed strike to the far post that left the NSL's Golden Glove winner Morgan McAslan with no chance.

Vancouver cut the deficit late when Holly Ward headed home in the 84th minute to tie the series on aggregate. After 30 minutes of extra time produced no winner, Sofia Hagman converted the decisive penalty to send Vancouver to the NSL Final presented by Toyota, winning the shootout 5-4.

Vancouver now awaits their opponent for the league's first-ever championship match, which will be determined following Sunday, Nov. 9's Leg 2 semifinal between AFC Toronto and Montréal Roses FC at York Lions Stadium at 2 p.m. ET. Toronto currently leads the series 2-0 after the first leg.

The Diana B. Matheson Cup will be awarded for the first time in the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Toronto's BMO Field. Tickets are on sale now at NSL.ca/Final.

Match Summary

