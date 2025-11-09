Vancouver Rise FC Advance to the 2025 Northern Super League Final Presented by Toyota

Published on November 8, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC have advanced to the 2025 Northern Super League (NSL) Final after winning 4-3 on penalties against Ottawa Rapid FC on Saturday, with the aggregate score tied at 3-3.

Rise FC will now travel to Toronto, Ont. to face AFC Toronto in the 2025 NSL Final on Saturday, November 15th at 11am PT / 2pm ET at BMO Field.

The first ever NSL Playoff Final will be broadcasted on CBC, CBC Gem, TSN, RDS and Radio-Canada. Both teams will be competing to become the league's first NSL champions and lift the coveted Diana B. Matheson Cup.

The lead up to the match will see both teams participate in an NSL Final Media Day on Thursday, November 13th before having their MD-1 training and press conference on Friday, November 14th.

You can find more information about the final at nsl.com/final







