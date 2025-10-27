Rise FC Update

October 27, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC are doing their final preparation this week, as they gear up to face Ottawa Rapid FC in the first leg of the semi-finals of the NSL Playoffs presented by Toyota on November 4th.

STORYLINES

GOLDEN GLOVES: Rise FC's very own Morgan McAslan was announced as the recipient of the inaugural NSL Golden Glove award last week. She wins the award after having the most clean sheets in the league (9). She also finished the season with the second most saves in the league with 71, just one behind Tides FC's Anika Toth on 72. Rise FC will be hoping that McAslan can keep that form going as they head into their biggest match of the season next Tuesday.

SWANGARD SWANSONG: Rise FC will host their first and only playoff match of 2025 next week on November 4th. The match, presented by DoorDash, will be the last time that fans can come out to cheer on their team this year, with the second leg and potential playoff final in Ontario. The atmosphere at Swangard will be crucial, with the fans playing a huge part in Rise FC ending the regular season with the best home record in the league. That means that fans will need to come out in full force to give Rise FC the support they need to get to that historic NSL Final presented by Toyota on November 15th.

INTERNATIONAL DUTIES: Rise FC's four internationals will be returning to NSDC this week, but not before playing in a few final matches for their respective national teams.

Holly Ward will look to make her fifth senior cap against the Netherlands on October 28th. Meanwhile, Jessika Cowart will still be preparing for that huge warm-up match against Uzbekistan on October 29th ahead of their 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign. As well, Nedya Sawan will hope she can help Egypt turn around a deficit in the second leg of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on October 28th. Finally, Rebecca Lake will be wanting to make an impact in New Zealand's final friendly match against the United States on October 29th.







