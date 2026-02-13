Halifax Tides FC Sign Midfielder Kat Jordan for 2026 Season

Published on February 13, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC have signed midfielder Katherine "Kat" Jordan for the 2026 season. Kat, from Sarasota, Fla., joins the Tides after competing collegiately in the Ivy League and the West Coast Conference.

Kat played at Columbia University from 2019 to 2023, starting 19 matches during her final season and leading the team with nine goals, including four game-winning goals. She earned First Team All-Ivy League honours and All-Region recognition.

"Kat brings athleticism and positional versatility to the Tides as well as an aerial presence in the opponent's 18-yard box," said Amit Batra, sporting director of Halifax Tides FC. "We believe she has a bright future and Halifax is the right environment for her development as a professional." She later spent two seasons at Santa Clara University, where she earned All-West Coast Conference honourable mention recognition in 2024 and 2025, was named West Coast Conference Co-Midfielder of the Year in 2024 and served as team captain in her final season.

Kat has also competed with Downtown United in the Women's Premier Soccer League, earning All-Conference Offensive Player of the Year honours, being named to the WPSL East Region Best XI and serving as team captain. Her development was later recognized with an invitation to attend Gotham FC's 2026 preseason training camp as a non-roster invitee.

"I'm very excited to join the Tides," said Kat. "It's an honour to play in Canada's first professional women's soccer league. I look forward to working with the coaches, staff and players in such a passionate and supportive Halifax community." Kat brings East Coast discipline and West Coast attacking experience to the Tides for the 2026 season.







