Experienced Players and Coach Join Wild FC for Upcoming NSL Season

Published on February 13, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - Three key additions are set to elevate the Calgary Wild FC this season as the club is proud to announce the signings of midfielder, Alexandria "Allie" Hess, goalkeeper, Molly Race, plus the strategic expertise of Dave Odorico as goalkeeping coach and assistant.

"The additions of Allie Hess and Molly Race represent significant enhancements to Wild FC," said head coach, Lydia Bedford. " Both bring strong winning mindsets, which align perfectly with the goals we've set for this season. Adding Dave to our coaching staff is a crucial step in fostering and maintaining that culture of success."

A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Allie Hess arrives at Wild FC for a new chapter in the Northern Super League (NSL) after competing in the league's inaugural season with Montreal Roses FC. Hess made 23 appearances for the Roses, including two playoff matches, contributing two goals, two assists and 16 shots while playing a key role in the club's offensive efforts.

"I am beyond excited to join Wild FC because of the amazing fans, the city, and the values of this football club, both on and off the pitch," said Hess. "This club strives for greatness, leading the way with heart and inclusivity, all while inspiring and empowering the next generation of young athletes, I can't wait to get wild with Calgary!"

Prior to her move to the NSL, Hess captained MSV Duisburg during the 2023-24 Frauen Bundesliga season, helping the club maintain its first-division status. Over three seasons in Germany, she made 53 appearances (47 starts), tallying 10 goals and four assists. During the 2022-23 season, she was instrumental in securing promotion to the Frauen Bundesliga, establishing herself as a leader on and off the field.

A versatile presence, Hess can impact the game as a centre forward, playmaker or defensive midfielder. Her ability to contribute on both sides of the ball, combined with her tactical awareness and composure in key moments, makes her a dynamic addition to Wild FC.

Before turning professional in Europe, the 29-year-old competed at NCAA Division I powerhouse University of Missouri, where she appeared in 64 matches and recorded eight goals and six assists throughout four seasons.

"Allie is a great addition to Wild FC, her ability to play two ways, with quick decision making and willingness to put in the work," said Bedford. "She brings NSL playoff experience and that's a huge asset in helping us accomplish our goals this season.

Wild FC is also bringing Calgary-born goalkeeper, Molly Race, home.

The 24-year-old moved frequently while growing up but has always called Alberta home. She began her university career at University of British Columbia Okanagan, starting all 26 matches she dress for across three U SPORTS seasons with the Heat.

Race then signed her first professional contract with FC Nordsjćlland in Denmark's top division. Her rookie campaign was a storybook season, helping the club capture both the Danish Women's League (Gjensidige Kvindelgia) title and the Danish Women's Cup. She also made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut and was voted Players' Player of the Year.

She repeated that honour the following season, added a UEFA Women's Europa competition debut, and helped the club to a European quarterfinal appearance. Across two-and-a-half seasons with FC Nordsjćlland, Race made 38 appearances between the posts.

"Calgary is home and I'm excited to bring what I've learned back with me," said Race. My family and soccer have always been my constants. To now represent my hometown club means everything."

An advocate for women's sport and equality, Race is passionate about giving back and is currently working toward completing her coaching licenses.

"Molly is highly regarded for her proficiency in both long and short distribution, as well as her composure with the ball at her feet," said Bedford. "Her winning mentality is well established, and we are excited to see her bring that same mindset to Calgary.

Race joins Katelin Talbert and Sarah Keilty-Dilling to round out Wild FC's goalkeeping unit.

Overseeing that group will be born and raised Calgarian, Dave Odorico, who joins Wild FC as goalkeeping coach and assistant coach.

Odorico most recently served as Head of Goalkeeping with Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League. He holds a UEFA A Licence and previously worked in Quebec as Technical Director of FC Laval (Ligue1 Quebec) and as a goalkeeper coach within CF Montreal Academy's women's program.

A product of Calgary Minor Soccer Association, Odorico spent time developing his game with Mckenzie United SC, Calgary Foothills SC, and Villains SC, before competing professionally in Europe. In addition to his first-team responsibilities, he will contribute to player development through the Wild FC Academy.

"I'm thrilled to return home to Calgary and join Wild FC as Head of Goalkeeping and Assistant Coach," said Odorico. "As a born-and-raised Calgarian, representing this city at a professional level with Wild FC is an honour, especially as we chase championships and build a club that sets the standard for excellence."

Wild FC's newest additions have joined the squad for preseason as the club prepares for its second campaign in the NSL.

The league recently released its 2026 schedule, with Calgary set to host Montreal Roses FC on Saturday, April 25 at McMahon Stadium to open the season.







