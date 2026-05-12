Calgary Wild FC Welcomes Alyssa Mitchell as Majority Owner

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC is strengthening its lineup with a new playmaker, off the pitch, as Alyssa Mitchell has joined the Club as a majority owner.

An American-based entrepreneur with family roots in Winnipeg, Mitchell joins the Club as its largest independent investor, acquiring a 41 per cent stake, of Alberta's only women's professional sports team.

Mitchell's passion for women's sports and commitment to advancing female leadership were key drivers behind her investment.

"Women's sports are one of the most exciting and underappreciated growth opportunities in the world right now," said Mitchell. "Calgary Wild FC represents everything I believe in - opportunity, resilience, ambition, and community. I'm proud to support this powerful sport movement with a Club that is not only building a competitive team on the pitch but also wants to be a vehicle for positive social change and elevate a generation of female leaders off it."

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Mitchell brings a unique blend of business acumen and creative vision to Calgary Wild FC with her background in business management and entrepreneurship. She is the founder of DDAM - a sustainable luxury streetwear brand - launched in 2020. She has experience spanning global sourcing, brand development and marketing strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa to the Calgary Wild FC family," said Zumwalt, Chair and Founder of the Calgary Wild FC, who added Mitchell will also serve as the Lead Director for Calgary Wild FC at the Northern Super League meetings.

"She brings an exceptional combination of global business perspective and marketing expertise with a deep passion for sport to our community. Just as importantly, she adds another strong female leader to our ownership group, along with a valuable perspective that will help shape our Club's future. We are incredibly grateful for her belief in what we're building and look forward to officially welcoming her to Calgary in true Wild fashion very soon."

Mitchell's investment increases the proportion of female-led capital in the Club from 56% to 76%, marking a powerful reflection of women investing in the future of women's professional sport. She joins a diverse ownership group of 36 investors that includes Chair Deanna Zumwalt, Lara Murphy (Co-Founder and CEO), The51, along with business leaders across the country and growing list of athlete investors.

"Through the commitement of this growing group of investors, we have built our foundation on the bedrock of inclusion and community," added Zumwalt. "This model is not about one deep-pocketed owner, but a group of business and sport leaders contributing what they can to make our community stronger by giving young women the opportunity to soar as leaders on and off the pitch. They all have a shared passion for sport, and all believe the Calgary Wild FC is a game changer for creating opportunities for women in sport and business."

The Calgary Wild FC has quickly established itself as a cornerstone Club in six-team Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league. The Club has seen strong early momentum through fan engagement, attendance, and brand reach - mirroring the explosive growth of women's sports globally and increasing investor interest across North America.







Northern Super League Stories from May 12, 2026

Calgary Wild FC Welcomes Alyssa Mitchell as Majority Owner - Calgary Wild FC

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