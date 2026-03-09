Calgary Wild FC Announces Personnel Changes Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on March 9, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC has announced some personnel changes ahead of the 2026 season. Head Coach Lydia Bedford will step away from her role to pursue an international opportunity. First Assistant Coach Sinead McSharry has been promoted to interim head coach. Caitlin Pavone has been hired as the club's director of football operations.

Bedford has accepted a role with The Football Association as head coach of the England Women's Under-23 team. Originally from England, Bedford departs after one season of leading the club.

"It has been a privilege to lead Calgary Wild FC through its inaugural season and to work with such a committed group of players and staff," said Bedford. "I'm proud of the foundations and culture that have been established in the first year of the club's journey. With the character and potential of this squad and the staff supporting them, I have no doubt the team is well-positioned to achieve exciting things this season."

Bedford played an integral role in building the foundation of the club, helping lead the recruitment and development of the roster during Wild FC's first season.

"On behalf of everyone at Calgary Wild FC, I want to thank Lydia for the leadership, professionalism, and passion she brought to the club during our inaugural season," said Lara Murphy, the club's president and CEO. "Launching a new professional club is no small task, and Lydia played an important role in establishing the team's standards and culture that will guide us moving forward."

Murphy added that Bedford's impact extended beyond the pitch.

"We are grateful for the connections she built with our players, staff, fans, and the broader soccer community in Calgary," continued Murphy. "The momentum of Calgary Wild FC and the Northern Super League has created exciting opportunities across the women's game, and we're proud that Lydia's time in the city helped position her for this next step. We wish her every success."

Sinead McSharry, who served alongside Bedford as first assistant coach, will assume head coaching duties on an interim basis.

"I speak for everyone when I say that we wouldn't be where we are as a club today without Lydia, and we wish her all the best as she undertakes her new position," said McSharry. "I'm looking forward to stepping into the role of interim head coach and helping this team establish itself as a top contender in the league."

Originally from London, England, McSharry joined Calgary Wild FC in 2025, where she played a key role in leading planning and execution of training, directing individual player development plans, and overseeing attacking set pieces. She joined the club following a successful tenure as head coach of the St. Lawrence University Saints, where she emphasized a people-first approach to leadership and development.

"Lydia and I worked hard to bring in some new additions to the squad, and they have enhanced our dynamism and brought new energy," continued McSharry. "Our veteran players are showing great consistency and leadership."

During her time at St. Lawrence University, McSharry coached 11 All-Conference players and 16 Liberty League All-Academic honourees in a single season. Prior to that, she served on the coaching staff at Hamilton College, helping guide Continentals to the NCAA Division III Championships in 2017. During her tenure at Hamilton, three players earned Second-Team All-NESCAC honours, 40 were named Academic All-NESCAC, and four received All-NESCAC Sportsmanship Awards.

Earlier in her career, McSharry worked as a lead soccer school coach with Manchester United FC from 2010 to 2014, where she was one of 20 staff members selected to attend the Manchester United Premier Cup in China.

In addition to the coaching transition, Calgary Wild FC has hired Caitlin Pavone as director of football operations.

Pavone joins from the club Atlético Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League, where she served as operations coordinator for two seasons. During her tenure, the club qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup and won the CPL Championship in 2025.

"I'm really excited to transition into the women's professional space where I can build and grow the women's game in Canada-both on a sporting and business front," said Pavone of her new start in the Calgary.

As director of football operations, Pavone will lead and manage all operational aspects of the club's soccer activities. A key member of the technical leadership team, she will oversee first-team soccer operations; support and coordinate operational staff, volunteers and service providers; and ensure the club meets operational requirements with the Northern Super League, Canada Soccer and FIFA.

"Caitlin's experience working within a winning culture is exactly what we're looking to bring to Wild FC," said Murphy. "She understands the demands of a professional environment and the importance of strong operational support behind the scenes. We're thrilled to add someone with her experience to our leadership team as we continue building the club."

