Calgary Opens Preseason - Extends Five Players, Burns Departs

Published on February 3, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC kicked off its sophomore season at training camp on Monday, February 2nd, launching preparations for the 2026 Northern Super League campaign.

The off-season proved to be a pivotal period for the Wild FC, as the club secured contract extensions for five key contributors - Tilly James, Meikayla Moore, Jenaya Robertson, Grace Stordy, and Serita Thurton - while also announcing the departure of Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns.

"Continuity was a major priority for us this off-season," said head coach Lydia Bedford. "These players represent the standards, leadership, and competitive edge we want to build on as a club. Bringing back this core group gives us a strong foundation heading into preseason and allows us to continue pushing out identity forward."

Defender, Tilly James will return to the pitch after the 2025 campaign was cut short by injury in June. Prior to being sidelined, the Vancouver, B.C. product logged 145 minutes for the Wild FC. James joined Calgary from the Trinity Western Spartans (USPORTS), where she was named Female Athlete of the Year in 2024 and earned Canada West First Team and USPORTS All-Canadian Second Team honours. She remains with the Wild FC through 2026.

A cornerstone of the Wild FC back line, Moore was a driving force during the club's inaugural season and a member of the team's leadership group. The New Zealand international logged 1,718 minutes, contributing on both ends of the pitch with three goals and nine shots. Her resume includes scoring the first goal in club history in Halifax. Moore continues to push on the international stage while anchoring Calgary's defence through 2027.

Midfielder Robertson, also a member of the Wild FC leadership group. wrote her name into the club's history books by scoring the Wild FC's first-ever home goal and followed it up by finding the net in back-to-back matches. The Delta, B.C. product totaled two goals, 20 shots and 1,340 minutes played. Off the pitch, Robertson's leadership extends into the community through Team Up, a charity organization supporting community development through sport both domestically and internationally. She returns through 2026.

Hometown product, Stordy, another leader within the Wild FC locker room, remains a cornerstone for her local club. One of only two players to start all 25 matches, Stordy led the Northern Super League in regular-season tackles (96) and recorded a team-high of 1,803 touches. In 2,201 minutes, she added one goal, one assist, and six shots while anchoring the Wild FC back line. Stordy is signed through 2027.

Up front, Thurton emerged as a key attacking option, logging 1,741 minutes and producing one goal, two assists and 15 shots. The Ajax, Ont., product joined the Wild FC following five seasons at the University of South Florida and transitioned seamlessly into the professional game. Now with a full season of pro experience, Thurton is committed to Calgary through 2027.

The Wild FC also confirmed the departure of goalkeeper, Burns, who represented the club for 180 minutes during the 2025 season.

"Jackie was a key piece to our 2025 squad, and we wish her nothing but the best as she moves into the next chapter of her career," said Bedford.

Earlier in the off-season, the Wild FC announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper, Katelin Talbert, adding experience and depth to the goalkeeping unit ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The Wild FC opened preseason on February 2, with the second edition of the Northern Super League set to kick off in April.







Northern Super League Stories from February 3, 2026

Calgary Opens Preseason - Extends Five Players, Burns Departs - Calgary Wild FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.