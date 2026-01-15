Calgary Wild FC Signs Katelin Talbert to Anchor Goal Ahead of 2026 Season

CALGARY - Goalkeeper Katelin Talbert is the latest powerhouse to join Calgary Wild FC, bringing a fearless style, international experience, and a championship mindset to the Northern Super League.

Hailing from Sacramento, California, Talbert has left her mark across North America and Europe. From standout NCAA Division II performances with the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks, to professional stints with FH (Iceland), SL Benfica (Portugal), West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa (England), and Djugårdens IF (Sweden), Talbert brings a wealth of international experience and competitive fire to Calgary.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Wild FC," said Talbert. "The opportunity to be part of a new professional league in Canada and contribute to building a strong, competitive team really aligns with my love for growth, competition, and inspiring the next generation of women in soccer."

Talbert's decorated career, includes earning the Pac North WPSL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020, multiple league titles with Benfica, and being voted Best Goalkeeper of Portugal's Liga BPI in 2021-22 by Players Union. She also boasts valuable UEFA Champions League experience and multiple All-Conference honours from college.

Beginning her soccer journey at just four years old, Talbert balanced her love for the game with academics, earning a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Conversation and Management from Cal Poly Humboldt. Known for her fearless goalkeeping style - affectionately nicknamed "Swag Goalie" - one of her favourite career moments was saving a crucial penalty in front of over 14,000 fans for Benfica, a memory she calls one of her best.

Off the pitch, Talbert is passionate about mental health advocacy, wildlife conservation, and empowering women in sport. She enjoys drawing, hiking, photography, and exploring new coffee shops, and uses her platform to inspire young athletes to dream big, stay resilient and embrace the journey.

"Katelin's journey is a testament to dedication and resilience," said Lydia Bedford, Wild FC Head Coach. "We're proud to welcome her to the Wild FC family, where her passion for the game and leadership qualities will have a lasting impact on and off the field."

Talbert marks the first signing for the Wild FC following recent roster changes, which included the departures of goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec, forwards Christie Gray, Danielle Steer, Madison Wilson, and defenders Ally Green and Mijke Roelfsema. The excitement builds as the Northern Super League prepares to kick off its second season in spring 2026.







