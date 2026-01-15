AFC Toronto Confirms Additional Roster Updates for 2026 Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto today announced a series of key roster decisions ahead of the 2026 Northern Super League season.

Roster Updates

#12 - Zoe Burns | Midfielder, Canada - Contract Extension through 2027

#7 - Kaila Novak | Forward, London, ON - Contract Extension through 2026

#9 - Esther Okoronkwo | Forward, Nigeria - Contract Extension through 2027

#77 - Lauren Rowe | Forward, Conception Bay South, NL - Contract Extension through 2027

"We're delighted that Esther, Lauren, Zoe, and Kaila have all committed to extending their time with AFC Toronto," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director.

"Their commitment reinforces our belief in this group and our ambition as we continue to build toward the future."

Further roster updates will be shared as AFC Toronto continues building its 2026 squad.

AFC Toronto's Current Roster

Following these transactions, AFC Toronto currently has the below players under contract for the 2026 season.

Goalkeepers

#1 - Sofia Manner | Finland

#13 - Sierra Cota-Yarde | Toronto, ON

#70 - Danielle Krzyzaniak | Caledon, ON

Defenders

#5 - Croix Soto | USA

#6 - Kaela Hansen | Burnaby, BC

#14 - Sarah Rollins | Toronto, ON

#12 - Zoe Burns | Canada

#19 - Ashley Cathro | Victoria, BC

#94 - Victoria Pickett | Barrie, ONMidfielders

#2 - April Lantaigne | Whitby, ON

#4 - Nikayla Small | Pickering, ON

#8 - Samantha Chang | Mississauga, ON

#10 - Sarah Stratigakis | Toronto, ON

#17 - Nyota Katembo | Montreal, QC

#22 - Cloey Uddenberg | Richmond Hill, ON

#31 - Colby Barnett | USA

Forwards

#7 - Kaila Novak | London, ON

#9 - Esther Okoronkwo | Nigeria

#11 - Kaylee Hunter | Calgary, AB

#77 - Lauren Rowe | Conception Bay South, NL







