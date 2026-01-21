AFC Toronto Signs Olivia Chisholm

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is excited to announce the signing of 17-year-old Olivia Chisholm, one of Canada's most highly regarded young players and the 2025 Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year, to her first professional contract.

Chisholm's signing is particularly significant as she elected to pursue a professional contract in Canada, while still committing to post-secondary education in Toronto. The decision reflects the evolving opportunities created by the Northern Super League and AFC Toronto's commitment to developing young talent.

Chisholm joins AFC Toronto after spending the second half of the 2025 season with the club on a youth development contract. She made history on August 30, 2025, becoming the youngest player in club history when she made her professional debut against Calgary, before earning her first start on October 4 again against the Wild.

"Olivia is one of the brightest young talents in Canada," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "As a club, we aspire to be the destination where the country's best young players want to play, and we believe they benefit immensely from being part of our environment. For too long, the NCAA has been viewed as the primary pathway for young footballers, but the launch of the NSL has changed that landscape - allowing elite players to begin their professional careers while continuing their education here in Canada. Olivia has been with us since last summer, we know her extremely well, and we're proud that she has chosen to begin her professional career at home with AFC Toronto."

Internationally, Chisholm has represented Canada at the U-17 and U-20 levels, earning selection for the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and helping Canada lift the 2025 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship. In October 2025, she was selected for Canada's squad at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where she served as co-captain, further cementing her status as one of the country's best youth prospects.

At the conclusion of the 2025 season, Chisholm was recognized with Canada Soccer's Young Player of the Year award, an honour that underscores both her individual talent and her rapid rise within the national program.

Chisholm becomes the latest addition to AFC Toronto's roster as the club continues to build toward the 2026 Northern Super League season.







