AFC Toronto Announces Permanent Transfer of Emma Regan to the NWSL

Published on January 13, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto today announced that captain Emma Regan will transfer to an NWSL club for an undisclosed fee.

Regan, 25, joined AFC Toronto ahead of its inaugural Northern Super League campaign and immediately became the heartbeat of the team - both in identity and in performance. The Burnaby native was the only player in the NSL to play every minute of every match (regular season and playoffs), anchoring Toronto's midfield en route to a league-best 51 points, the 2025 Supporters' Shield, and a trip to the inaugural NSL Final. She ended the year with three goals, and earned three individual accolades: NSL Midfielder of the Year, a place on the 2025 NSL Team of the Season, and AFC Toronto Player of the Season.

"When I think about my time at AFC Toronto, the word that comes to mind is gratitude. I'm extremely grateful to have been a part of this team, especially in its first season. I'm grateful to everyone who made this league, let alone this team, a reality," said Regan. "I have the opportunity now to make another step in my career; it's one that I'm very excited about - but it is really hard to say goodbye to this team, this city, this organization. It has been a privilege to be your captain."

Her dominant club form translated seamlessly to the international stage, earning her continued call-ups to the Canadian Women's National Team throughout the 2025 season. Regan added 11 caps, including nine starts, and scored her first senior international goal - a milestone that reflected her growing influence and consistency at the international level.

"Emma's impact on this club cannot be overstated," said head coach Marko Milanović. "Her professionalism, consistency, and leadership set the tone for everything we built this year. She drove our standards from day one and was the engine behind our midfield. We are incredibly proud of her and grateful for everything she gave to this club."

AFC Toronto Sporting Director Billy Wilson added: "Emma represents everything we want AFC Toronto to stand for: excellence, humility, and a relentless drive to improve on a daily basis. She was one of the first players to fully buy in and commit to our vision for the club. Emma came toToronto with a strong desire to help build this club and this league, and she has certainly done that. When an opportunity arises for a player to compete in one of the best leagues in the world, we have to respect and listen to what the player wants. Careers are short, and we are incredibly proud to have played a part in Emma's journey. We wish her nothing but continued success with her new club."

Before arriving in Toronto, Regan built a distinguished pathway through the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite REX program, the Canadian youth and senior national teams, and a standout NCAA career at the University of Texas, where she captained the Longhorns and earned All-Big 12 recognition. Professionally, she starred with HB Køge in Denmark, winning a league title and excelling in both defensive and midfield roles prior to returning home to Canada.

Everyone at AFC Toronto thanks Emma for her exceptional contributions to the club and wishes her the very best in the next stage of her career.







