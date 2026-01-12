Victoria Pickett Commits to AFC Toronto Ahead of 2026 Season

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto today announced that midfielder Victoria Pickett has signed a permanent contract with the club, following the conclusion of her loan from National Women's Soccer League side North Carolina Courage.

Pickett was a steady presence throughout AFC Toronto's historic inaugural Northern Super League campaign, making her debut in the club's first-ever match and going on to play 1,834 minutes across the regular season and playoffs.

A Barrie, Ont. native, Pickett brought invaluable experience and leadership to a young AFC Toronto squad, offering consistency across multiple roles while helping set the standards on and off the pitch. Her ability to influence play in possession, break lines with the ball, and provide defensive bite made her a key piece as the club topped the Northern Super League by 12 points.

"Keeping Victoria in Toronto was a priority for us as we continue to build the club, both on and off the field. She is a natural leader whom players gravitate toward and has been instrumental in shaping our culture," said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "On the field, Victoria possesses world-class athleticism and is technically excellent, allowing her to play multiple positions. Her versatility was on full display during the 2025 playoffs, where she successfully operated as a wide centre back. We are delighted that Victoria is staying home in Toronto."

"I loved my time in Toronto from the very beginning," said Pickett. "Being part of AFC Toronto's first season, helping build something meaningful, and competing alongside this group was incredibly special. This club is ambitious, competitive, and committed to growth, and I'm excited to keep pushing forward here as we look ahead to next season."

Prior to joining AFC Toronto, Pickett spent multiple seasons in the NWSL with North Carolina Courage, NJ/NY Gotham FC, and Kansas City Current, winning the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup and earning recognition as a finalist for the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year. Internationally, she has represented Canada at both youth and senior levels, making her senior national team debut in 2021.

Pickett becomes the latest returning player confirmed for AFC Toronto's 2026 roster, as the club continues preparations following a landmark inaugural campaign that saw it finish as Northern Super League Regular Season Champions and Supporters' Shield winners. Additional roster announcements to come.







