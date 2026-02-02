AFC Toronto Announces 2026 Preseason Roster

Published on February 2, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, Ontario - AFC Toronto today announced its 2026 preseason roster as players report to the club's performance centre ahead of the upcoming Northern Super League (NSL) season.

AFC Toronto's preseason roster features 21 players, including 19 returners from the club's inaugural campaign, one free-agent signing, and one player signing her first professional contract. The roster reflects continuity from Year One alongside targeted additions as the club enters its second season.

"We're excited to get back on the pitch and begin our second season together," said AFC Toronto Head Coach Marko Milanovic. "Having a strong core returning from last year allows us to build more quickly and raise standards. The additions we've made give us flexibility and competition across the group as we prepare for the season."

AFC Toronto's preseason roster features the following players (by position, in alphabetical order by last name):

Goalkeepers (3): Sofia Manner (INT), Sierra Cota-Yarde, Danielle Krzyzaniak

Defenders (6): Zoe Burns, Ashley Cathro, Kaela Hansen, Victoria Pickett, Sarah Rollins, Croix Soto (INT)

Midfielders (8): Colby Barnett (INT), Olivia Chisholm, Samantha Chang, Nyota Katembo, April Lantaigne, Nikayla Small, Sarah Stratigakis, Cloey Uddenberg

Forwards (4): Kaylee Hunter, Kaila Novak, Esther Okoronkwo (INT), Lauren Rowe

Midfielder Nikayla Small returns after playing a key role in AFC Toronto's inaugural campaign, while Colby Barnett is back following a season in which she contributed across multiple roles, including at left wingback. The roster also includes returning forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Kaylee Hunter, both of whom made notable impacts during the club's first NSL season. Midfielder Samantha Chang joins the club from Vancouver Rise FC, while Olivia Chisholm signs her first professional contract after previously representing AFC Toronto under a Youth Development Permit (YDP).

Preseason training will take place at York Lions Stadium. During the 2026 season, AFC Toronto will operate under a two-home match model, hosting home fixtures at both York Lions Stadium and BMO Field, one of Canada's premier stadiums and a FIFA World Cup 2026 venue. Both venues will serve as official home grounds for the club throughout the upcoming campaign.

Additional roster updates and announcements will be shared as preparations continue ahead of the 2026 season.

Stay connected by registering for the AFC Toronto newsletter and following the club on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest updates throughout the 2026 season.







Northern Super League Stories from February 2, 2026

AFC Toronto Announces 2026 Preseason Roster - AFC Toronto

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.