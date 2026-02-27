Three AFC Toronto Players Step Onto the International Stage

Published on February 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - Kaylee Hunter, Sierra Cota-Yarde and Cloey Uddenberg will represent their respective national teams during the upcoming international window, stepping onto the global stage.

Hunter earns her second call-up to Canada's Senior National team and will join the squad for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, a four-team international tournament.

Canada Match Schedule - SheBelieves Cup

March 1 | Canada vs. Colombia

March 4 | Canada vs. United States

March 7 | Canada vs. Argentina

Cota-Yarde has been selected to represent Portugal as they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2027 World Cup.

Portugal Match Schedule - UEFA Qualifiers

March 3 | Portugal vs. Finland

March 7 | Portugal vs. Slovakia

Uddenberg will represent Saint Kitts and Nevis in the CONCACAF W Championship qualifying campaign.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Match Schedule - CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers

March 4 | Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Panama

With three players competing internationally during the current window, AFC Toronto will be represented across multiple national team programs.

"Having three players called into national team environments reflects the work they're doing day to day," said Marko Milanović, Head Coach, AFC Toronto. "International football is demanding, and these experiences challenge players in different ways. That exposure helps reinforce the standards we're building within the group."







