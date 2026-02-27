Three AFC Toronto Players Step Onto the International Stage
Published on February 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release
Toronto, ON - Kaylee Hunter, Sierra Cota-Yarde and Cloey Uddenberg will represent their respective national teams during the upcoming international window, stepping onto the global stage.
Hunter earns her second call-up to Canada's Senior National team and will join the squad for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, a four-team international tournament.
Canada Match Schedule - SheBelieves Cup
March 1 | Canada vs. Colombia
March 4 | Canada vs. United States
March 7 | Canada vs. Argentina
Cota-Yarde has been selected to represent Portugal as they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2027 World Cup.
Portugal Match Schedule - UEFA Qualifiers
March 3 | Portugal vs. Finland
March 7 | Portugal vs. Slovakia
Uddenberg will represent Saint Kitts and Nevis in the CONCACAF W Championship qualifying campaign.
Saint Kitts and Nevis Match Schedule - CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers
March 4 | Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Panama
With three players competing internationally during the current window, AFC Toronto will be represented across multiple national team programs.
"Having three players called into national team environments reflects the work they're doing day to day," said Marko Milanović, Head Coach, AFC Toronto. "International football is demanding, and these experiences challenge players in different ways. That exposure helps reinforce the standards we're building within the group."
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
