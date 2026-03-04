AFC Toronto Builds for the Future, Launching New Professional Academy

Published on March 4, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto announces today the launch of a fully funded professional Academy, marking a significant investment in the next generation of women's football in Canada and a defining step in strengthening the Club's long-term vision.

Set to launch in August 2026, the Academy reflects AFC Toronto's commitment to building for the future and strengthening the Club's foundation. Operating within a professional club environment and aligned with international best practices, the purpose of the AFC Toronto Academy will be to identify, develop, and prepare talented players aged 14-18 within a structured, high-performance setting.

The AFC Toronto Academy will replace Canada Soccer's National Development Centre (NDC) program in Toronto. The primary objective is to develop players capable of progressing into AFC Toronto's First Team. Through an integrated pathway, aligned playing philosophy, and performance-driven culture, the Academy will serve as a foundational pillar of the club's long-term sporting strategy.

"As a club, we have already demonstrated our commitment to providing young players with meaningful opportunities in our First Team," said Billy Wilson, Sporting Director of AFC Toronto. "The launch of our own Academy represents a significant and strategic step forward in our long-term sporting vision. We are committed to investing in and developing the exceptional young talent we have here in Ontario, creating a clear pathway from youth development to the professional game within AFC Toronto."

Leadership Appointment

To lead the Academy,  AFC Toronto  has appointed Marc Maunder as Academy Director. Marc joins the club following 14 years in senior technical leadership roles in Toronto, bringing extensive experience in player development, and an intimate knowledge of the Ontario soccer community.

"I'm incredibly proud to join AFC Toronto at such an exciting time for women's football in Canada," said Marc Maunder, Academy Director. "The opportunity to contribute to the growth of the club by developing a high-performance youth pathway that is aligned to the First Team is a unique opportunity and I am eager to get started."

Looking Ahead

The launch of the AFC Toronto Academy represents an important step forward in strengthening elite women's football in Ontario and keeping top young talent developing at home.

"Canada Soccer is committed to developing top young talent in the strongest environments possible," said Mathieu Chamberland, Chief of Soccer Operations & Associate General Secretary. "After extensive collaboration with FIFA and all Northern Super League clubs, we determined that transitioning the NDC Ontario program to AFC Toronto beginning this August is the right step for the future of Canada's women's development pathway. AFC Toronto has demonstrated a longterm commitment to operating a fully resourced, professionalstandard academy - with investment well above current requirements - and this transition brings that capability directly into our National League system. Their commitment strengthens the entire ecosystem, aligns our pathway with global best practices, and creates more opportunities for players to grow and succeed."

The Academy will be fully funded, and players will be selected through a club identification process. No open tryouts will take place.

"This Academy is about building something that lasts," said Helena Ruken, CEO and Founder of AFC Toronto. "It reflects our belief that investing in women's sport means investing early, investing properly, and creating pathways that allow young players to dream big while staying rooted here at home. We are proud to build a future where opportunity is earned through talent and commitment"

The AFC Toronto Academy underscores the Club's long-standing commitment to investing in women's sport and creating meaningful, professional opportunities for the next generation of Canadian players.







Northern Super League Stories from March 4, 2026

AFC Toronto Builds for the Future, Launching New Professional Academy - AFC Toronto

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.