Halifax Tides FC Hand Calgary Wild FC 4-0 Defeat at McWomahon Stadium

Published on May 24, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







Calgary Wild FC dropped a 4-0 decision to the Halifax Tides FC on Sunday evening at McMahon Stadium.

Halifax capitalized on its opportunities early and maintained control throughout the match, handing Calgary its toughest loss of the young season in front of nearly 3,000 supporters during the club's Kid's Day Match.

"It was brutal. We didn't see that happening," said Sinead McSharry, interim head coach, Calgary Wild FC.

Halifax Tides FC opened the scoring in the seventh minute as Saorla Miller capitalized on a rebound following an initial save by Wild FC goalkeeper Katelin Talbert. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Julianne Vallerand headed home a corner kick. Miller added her second of the match in the 25th minute after finishing a breakaway opportunity down the left side of the pitch.

"We talked about ownership at the half and we talked about the fans that were still cheering us on loud and proud, and that we cannot be okay putting on a performance like that in front of those supportive fans who made the effort to be here on a Sunday at 5 p.m. That is just not the standard," added McSharry. "We altered our formation at half, but so did they. It was a better second half. We had more of an attack, but we couldn't put two or three passes together. I don't know what it was to be honest, but it was just not good enough at this level."

Calgary continued to push forward despite the deficit, working to build momentum through the midfield. Despite an improved second-half performance from the home Club, Halifax Tides FC continued to press forward. Vallerand recorded her second goal of the match in the 79th minute, striking from distance to extend the visitors' lead to 4-0.

Halifax keeper, Rylee Foster, completed the clean sheet. The Wild FC now turn their attention to regrouping ahead of their next contest when they host AFC Toronto, May 31, at 2 p.m. MDT.

Calgary Wild FC Free Kicks

Youth from across Calgary played a key role in the Club's Kid's Day match on Sunday. A local teenager kicked the match off by singing Oh Canada. TSN leveraged an aspiring young journalist to be a "Junior Sideline Reporter," during the broadcast while another youngster took on the role of Junior PA Announcer in the stadium.

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Northern Super League Stories from May 24, 2026

Halifax Tides FC Hand Calgary Wild FC 4-0 Defeat at McWomahon Stadium - Calgary Wild FC

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