Calgary Wild FC's Hometown Hero Mya Jones Steals Show in 2-2 Thriller at McMahon Stadium

Published on May 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







Calgary Wild FC delivered one of its most spirited performances of the young Northern Super League season on a frigid afternoon in Calgary, battling to a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Montreal Roses at McMahon Stadium that was powered by a pair of goals in a breakout performance from hometown girl, Mya Jones, along with a sensational debut from goalkeeper Katelin Talbert.

"It feels like a win for us. We talked a lot about how much ceiling we have this year. We haven't been able to demonstrate it much, but it takes a collective and it's just really cool to illustrate what this group is capable of," said head coach, Sinead McSharry. "We were really impressed with the group on what we tried to focus on this week. We were more organized defensively and that was a big improvement from the week before. We talk about progress over perfection."

Minutes after a spring snowstorm swept through the Stampede City, Alberta's only women's professional sports team brought the energy back to McMahon Stadium in front of a passionate home crowd.

Facing relentless pressure through the opening 15 minutes, Talbert stood tall for Calgary Wild FC, producing a series of remarkable saves to keep the home side within striking distance. The 27-year-old goalkeeper showcased the athleticism, confidence, and fearless style she is known for, making an immediate impact in her Northern Super League debut with several point-blank stops and highlight-reel saves.

One of Talbert's best moments came when she made a dramatic sliding kick save with the ball sitting on the goal line as a Montreal attacker charged in, preserving the score and bringing the Calgary supporters to their feet.

"We are blessed that we have three really great goalkeepers. Katelin is a phenomenal shot stopper. She can cover a range of different angles across the goal. She has great reaction skills so we knew with some of the opportunity off crosses they would be dangerous and we'd need some of that reaction," added McSharry. "She definitely brought it off the line a couple of times. She is just so roaring in that way."

Montreal finally broke through in the 24th minute when Lisa Pechersky headed a ball in off the crossbar to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

As Calgary continued to defend a relentless attack, the momentum shifted late in the second half after McSharry turned to her bench. In the 73rd minute, Kahli Johnson and Meikayla Moore entered the match, followed three minutes later by hometown forward Maya Jones - a substitution that immediately changed the complexion of the game.

"We talked about getting the opportunity of getting Mya and a couple of others onto the pitch. For me it is always really fun to see the energy a substitution can bring, and we knew our substitutions could be a game changer," said McSharry. "Being able to put a few people on in a short period of time stifled the momentum of what Montreal had. They are a great team and started to threaten us a bit. But for us to get some players on in that window gave us a new breadth and energy."

Enter Mya Jones.

Playing in her first soccer match in almost two years, Jones ignited the crowd in the 85th minute, scoring her first professional goal to pull Calgary level at 1-1.

"It's that much more special doing this in front of my family and friends. Just considering the journey I've had in the past year, and a half has been kind of crazy, and I don't think I could have written a better script with everybody who has gone through this journey with me being here to witness that," said Jones, who dreamed as a child growing up in Calgary of playing professionally in her hometown. "It wasn't just about me. It was about everyone. The way I felt when I scored that goal - when the team came in - I looked at every single face, and everyone was crying. It's bigger than football sometimes and I'm really thankful."

The Roses appeared poised to steal the victory when Claire Monyard restored Montreal's lead in the 90th minute, but Jones had one more moment of magic left in her foot.

The Calgary product delivered another unforgettable moment, taking a centre pass from Kahli Johnson and finding the back of the net one minute later in extra time to tie the match 2-2 and send McMahon Stadium into celebration. The two-goal performance marked a dream hometown debut for Jones and provided a glimpse into the Club's potential.

"We've taken a lot from these last couple of losses. They didn't really feel like losses because we've done really well and there was lots to build from," added Jones, who was also named the Wild Rose Supporters Player-of-the-Match. "This is what we needed to get some momentum."

The Wild FC will look to build on the breakthrough performance as they host Halifax Tides FC, May 31, for the Kids Day match at 5 p.m. MDT.







Northern Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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