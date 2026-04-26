Calgary Wild FC Fight Elements, Fall 2-0 to Montreal Roses FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







Calgary Wild FC showed plenty of positives in their season opener, despite falling 2-0 in a competitive match while battling high winds, occasional snow, and a blast of cold from Mother Nature.

"I don't think the score writes the story of this game," said 24-year-old defender, Grace Stordy. "I thought we came out really strong in the first half. That was a little glimpse of everything we've been working on in the preseason. I'm really proud of this team's performance.."

The hometown squad were relentless on the attack early in the match, keeping the Wild Rose faithful on their feet throughout a chilly evening at McMahon Stadium, controlling the ball for the majority of the match and took six shots with three on target.

"In the first half, I was really impressed with the opportunities we had. We hit the crossbar a few times. We had good opportunities throughout the match, and we got into the areas we were talking about getting into," said interim head coach, Sinead McSharry. "It is unfortunate we couldn't capitalize on them, but overall, I thought the first half was a demonstration of what we've been working on and what we are capable of as a team."

Montreal's Elyse Bennett broke the match open in the 37th minute, when she headed a well-placed pass from Lisa Pechersky past the Calgary Wild FC goalkeeper, Molly Race.

A brief respite from the blustery conditions at halftime gave way to a decisive stretch in the second half.

Bennett struck again early in the back half of the match, finishing inside the box in the 49th minute to extend the lead.

"In the second half I think things depleted in different ways," added McSharry. "They started being more direct and we didn't get enough pressure on the ball. That resulted in our back line turning and running, but there were lots of pieces in there tonight that were really good."

Despite the result, Calgary delivered a disciplined and determined performance, keeping the match within reach and showcasing a strong effort throughout. The team will look to build on this encouraging showing as they prepare for their next test.

"The chances they got were the chances they scored, but I don't think we gave them much else," said Stordy after playing 90+ minutes in a sleeveless kit. This team has a goldfish mentality. We have a really good team. We can take the positive from this - we were all over them, and I have no doubt tomorrow this team will turn the other cheek and be ready to go at it again."

Nearly 3,500 fans braved the elements, packing the east stands at McMahon Stadium for the season opener presented by Cenovus Energy.

"Starting the season in typical Calgary weather, with typical Calgary people showing up was an incredible experience," said Stordy. "Hearing my name being cheered as I moved down the wing, and knowing my family and friends are in the stands, means everything. It's a special feeling and something I'm truly grateful for."

Stordy and her Calgary Wild FC teammates will now hit the road for their next match in the Nation's Capital against Ottawa Rapid FC on May 2 at 5 p.m. EST.

Additional Quotes from the Media Room

"I think we had a lot of opportunities tonight. We said at halftime that we had more opportunities in that first half than maybe we had in the first three games last season."

Grace Stordy

"We need to keep working on finishing the opportunities we have. I think moving forward the team can take this game and believe in what they are doing because it was a completely different team today. We have to keep at it and keep pushing forward. We just need that killer final shot and make it go in."

Coach Sinead McSharry

Calgary Wild FC Free Kicks

Torah Betteridge - a 17-year-old Calgarian - made her professional debut on Saturday, playing full minutes in the midfield for the Calgary Wild FC in the season-opening match.

"It was so unreal to have all my family and friends watching me play my first professional game on the McMahon Stadium field. It was like a dream come true. I have put so much work and effort into this, and I think it showed on the field today. I'll never forget that moment of singing O Canada and then running down giving high fives to my teammates to start the game with everyone cheering."

Torah Betteridge

Match Summary

A complete match summary and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/2026-04-25-calgary-montreal?tab=summary

On the Radar

May 2 - Match at Ottawa Rapid FC (5 p.m. EDT)

May 15 - Home Match vs Montreal Roses FC (3 p.m. MDT)

2026 Calgary Wild FC Schedule

Secure Your Seat

Tickets for all Calgary Wild FC matches are available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/single-game-tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from April 25, 2026

Calgary Wild FC Fight Elements, Fall 2-0 to Montreal Roses FC - Calgary Wild FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.